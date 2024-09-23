Bangladesh's New Chief Advisor Yunus To Meet Pakistan, Nepal PMs

New Delhi: During the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, is scheduled to hold meetings with Pakistan's Prime Minister and several other world leaders.
However, he will not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to conflicting schedules. Instead, Yunus is expected to have a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.
Prime Minister Modi is in the US where he attended the Quad Summit hosted by President Joe Biden. He also attended the Summit of the Future at the UNGA in New York. Apart from Pakistan's Prime Minister, Yunus has scheduled meetings with the Netherlands and Nepal Prime Ministers, the European Union President, the US Secretary of State, the UN Secretary-General, and other global leaders.
Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government was closely aligned with India, particularly on issues of security, trade, and regional connectivity. Her leadership played a key role in ensuring the suppression of anti-India insurgent activities, fostering strong economic ties, and improving cross-border infrastructure.
With her departure, India faces several challenges. New Delhi had relied on Hasina to keep militant groups and cross-border security risks in check. Under Hasina, Bangladesh became a significant trade partner for India, with bilateral trade reaching $13 billion. However, the future of key economic agreements, such as the proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA), is now uncertain, depending on the policies of the new administration.
Experts believe that moving forward, India will need to recalibrate its foreign policy to engage with multiple political actors, ensuring that ties with Bangladesh remain stable and beneficial
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi met the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York. Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza and the deteriorating security situation in the region and reaffirmed India’s unwavering support to the people of Palestine, including continued humanitarian assistance.
The Prime Minister reiterated India's time-tested principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue, and called for a ceasefire, release of hostages and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed that only a two-State solution will deliver enduring peace and stability in the region. Recalling that India was one of the first countries to recognise Palestine, he conveyed India’s continued support to Palestine's membership of the UN.
He also met Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli, Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and several other leaders on the sidelines of the UNGA.