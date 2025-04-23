Bangladesh’s Interim Govt Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Reaffirms 'Resolute' Stand Against Terrorism

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and reaffirmed its unwavering stance against terrorism.

In a post on X, Yunus said, “Excellency: Please accept my deepest condolences over the loss of life resulting from the terrorist attack that took place in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.”

“We strongly condemn this heinous act. Let me reaffirm Bangladesh’s resolute stand against terrorism,” the Chief Adviser added.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The attack has drawn widespread international condemnation.