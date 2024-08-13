ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Deposed Premier Sheikh Hasina Demands 'Justice', Seeks Probe Into Recent Killings

Dhaka/New Delhi: Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday demanded "justice", saying those involved in recent "terror acts", killings and vandalism must be investigated, identified and punished. In her first public statement after her ouster on August 5, 76-year-old Hasina said several lives have been lost in violence in the name of agitation since July.

Hasina resigned and fled to India last week after weeks of deadly protests involving students against her government over a controversial quota system in jobs. In a statement in Bengali posted by her US-based son Sajeeb Wazed Joy on his X handle, Hasina said that since July, several lives of students, teachers, policemen, journalists, leaders and activists of her Awami League and ordinary people were lost in violence and anarchy.

She mourned their deaths and sought eternal blessings for their souls and conveyed sympathy to the members of bereaved families. "I sympathise with those like me who continue to live with the pain of losing near and dear ones. I demand a proper investigation to identify those involved in these killings and terror acts, and appropriate punishment for them," Hasina said, recalling the brutal assassination of her family members on August 15, 1975.

The interim government on Tuesday cancelled the national holiday on August 15, marking the assassination of the country's founder and Hasina's father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In her statement, Hasina expressed grief over the burning down of the Bangabandhu Museum during the violence, saying the "memory and inspiration, which we had to live, was burnt into ashes.