Bangladeshi Woman Held For Illegal Stay In Kerala

Kochi: A Bangladeshi woman was arrested in Perumbavoor, here, for illegally residing in India, the police on Thursday said.

Following a tip-off about a Bangladeshi national living among migrant workers in Perumbavoor-- a major hub for labourers from other states--, a police team conducted a search operation and detained the woman, identified as Thasleema.

According to the police, she had been staying in the area for some time with a Bihari. She was apprehended on Wednesday, they added.