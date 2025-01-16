ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi National Held For Illegal Stay In Gujarat's Surat

A Bangladeshi national has been arrested by Surat's SOG after he was found illegally living in India with fake documents.

Surat: The city' Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested a Bangladeshi national from the Lal Gate area in Gujarat's Surat after they were found illegally living in India with forged documents, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, 27-year-old Yusuf Sardar, a resident of Bangladesh has been working as a labourer in the slums of Surat for the last 1.5 years. Gujarat Police investigation revealed that Yusuf entered India illegally through the Satkhira border from Bangon in West Bengal by paying 1000 Taka to the Bangladeshi agent.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG raided the slums of Lal Gate Palia Ground. The accused is originally a resident of Vishnupur village in Narail district of Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeep Singh Nakum said. The Xerox copies of Bangladesh passport, fake Indian election card, driving license, Aadhar card and mobile phone have been seized from him, the DCP added.

During interrogation by SOG, the accused confessed that he had come to Surat by train from Howrah railway station and worked as a labourer in a slum in the city. A case has been registered against the accused at Lalgate police station under BNS sections 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340, Passport Act and Foreigners Act. Currently, SOG is now searching for other illegal Bangladeshi nationals living in Surat, sources added.

