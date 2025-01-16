ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi National Held For Illegal Stay In Gujarat's Surat

Surat: The city' Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested a Bangladeshi national from the Lal Gate area in Gujarat's Surat after they were found illegally living in India with forged documents, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, 27-year-old Yusuf Sardar, a resident of Bangladesh has been working as a labourer in the slums of Surat for the last 1.5 years. Gujarat Police investigation revealed that Yusuf entered India illegally through the Satkhira border from Bangon in West Bengal by paying 1000 Taka to the Bangladeshi agent.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG raided the slums of Lal Gate Palia Ground. The accused is originally a resident of Vishnupur village in Narail district of Bangladesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeep Singh Nakum said. The Xerox copies of Bangladesh passport, fake Indian election card, driving license, Aadhar card and mobile phone have been seized from him, the DCP added.