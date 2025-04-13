ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Model Meghna Alam Arrested For 'Threatening' Diplomatic Ties, Was In 'Relationship With Saudi Ambassador'

Alam, an ex-beauty queen named Miss Earth Bangladesh in 2020, livestreamed what she said was an attempt to break into her home.

Bangladeshi Model Meghna Alam Arrested For Threatening Diplomatic Ties Was In Relationship With Saudi Ambassador
Bangaldeshi model Meghna Alam (Facebook)
author img

By AFP

Published : April 13, 2025 at 8:54 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi model has been arrested for allegedly threatening the country's diplomatic ties, police said Sunday, with her father linking the case to the former Saudi ambassador.

Meghna Alam is being held without charge after falsely accusing "important individuals" with intent to worsen Bangladesh's diplomatic ties, police said. "These important individuals are foreign nationals," police spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman told AFP. The 30-year-old's father, Badrul Alam, said her arrest followed a relationship with the then Saudi ambassador to Dhaka.

"The ambassador and Meghna were in a relationship, and my daughter refused his marriage proposal because he already has a wife and children," he said. AFP could not independently verify his claim, and a spokesperson at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not respond to queries.

Alam, an ex-beauty queen named Miss Earth Bangladesh in 2020, livestreamed what she said was an attempt to break into her home Wednesday. Police confirmed her detention Friday and said she was accused of "disrupting state security" and "prejudicing the country's financial interests". Saudi Arabia is a constant donor of financial and humanitarian aid to Bangladesh. It also hosts 2.16 million Bangladeshi workers, the top nationality, according to the 2022 Saudi census.

Alam's arrest under Bangladesh's Special Powers Act, which permits people to be held indefinitely, was criticised by rights groups. "We call on the authorities to either charge Meghna with an internationally recognizable crime or release her," Amnesty International wrote Friday on social media platform X, dubbing the legislation "draconian".

Asif Nazrul, law adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, said Sunday using the Special Powers Act to detain Alam "was not appropriate".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi model has been arrested for allegedly threatening the country's diplomatic ties, police said Sunday, with her father linking the case to the former Saudi ambassador.

Meghna Alam is being held without charge after falsely accusing "important individuals" with intent to worsen Bangladesh's diplomatic ties, police said. "These important individuals are foreign nationals," police spokesperson Muhammad Talebur Rahman told AFP. The 30-year-old's father, Badrul Alam, said her arrest followed a relationship with the then Saudi ambassador to Dhaka.

"The ambassador and Meghna were in a relationship, and my daughter refused his marriage proposal because he already has a wife and children," he said. AFP could not independently verify his claim, and a spokesperson at the Saudi embassy in Dhaka did not respond to queries.

Alam, an ex-beauty queen named Miss Earth Bangladesh in 2020, livestreamed what she said was an attempt to break into her home Wednesday. Police confirmed her detention Friday and said she was accused of "disrupting state security" and "prejudicing the country's financial interests". Saudi Arabia is a constant donor of financial and humanitarian aid to Bangladesh. It also hosts 2.16 million Bangladeshi workers, the top nationality, according to the 2022 Saudi census.

Alam's arrest under Bangladesh's Special Powers Act, which permits people to be held indefinitely, was criticised by rights groups. "We call on the authorities to either charge Meghna with an internationally recognizable crime or release her," Amnesty International wrote Friday on social media platform X, dubbing the legislation "draconian".

Asif Nazrul, law adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, said Sunday using the Special Powers Act to detain Alam "was not appropriate".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MEGHNA ALAM ARRESTBANGLADESHI MODEL ARRESTEDMISS EARTH BANGLADESHBANGLADESH MODELSAUDI AMBASSADOR TO DHAKA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.