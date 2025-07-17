ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Forces Clash With Supporters Of Ousted Leader Hasina, Leaving At Least 4 Dead

In this image made from a video, supporters of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina clash with the police in Gopalganj, Bangladesh Wednesday ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladeshi security forces on Wednesday clashed with supporters of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leaving at least four people dead and scores injured, a hospital official and local media said.

The violence erupted in the morning and spread as a new political party formed by students who led the uprising against Hasina in August last year announced a march toward southwestern Gopalganj district, Hasina’s ancestral home, and her Awami League party’s stronghold.

Authorities later imposed an overnight curfew in the district.

Since Hasina's ouster 11 months ago, Bangladesh has been marked by chaos and unchecked mob violence. Wednesday's attack underscores the deep divisions in the country as its interim government keeps failing to bring the deteriorating security situation under control.

A chaotic situation

TV footage showed pro-Hasina activists armed, attacking police with sticks and setting vehicles on fire as a convoy of about 20 vehicles carrying the leaders of the students' National Citizen Party arrived as part of commemorations of the uprising.

Party leaders took shelter in the office of the local police chief. Footage showed that top leaders were being escorted by soldiers to an armoured vehicle for safety. They later left for a neighbouring district with security escorts.

Jibitesh Biswas, a senior official of a state-run hospital, told reporters that the bodies of at least three people had been brought in. The country's leading English-language Daily Star reported that four people died.

The interim government said Wednesday the attackers on the students would not go “unpunished" and in a statement issued on behalf of interim leader Muhammad Yunus, described the violence in Gopalganj as “utterly indefensible."

Hasina's Awami League party, which authorities banned in May, issued several statements on X condemning the violence and blaming the interim government for the deaths and injuries.