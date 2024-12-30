ETV Bharat / international

Bangladeshi Americans Urge Trump To Protect Minorities In Bangladesh

Washington: Describing the ongoing atrocities against religious and ethnic minorities in Bangladesh as an “existential threat” from Islamist forces, a coalition of Bangladeshi American Hindus, Buddhists, and Christians has urged President-elect Donald Trump to intervene and help protect minority communities in the country.

Urging Trump to secure the immediate release of monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who they said has been falsely imprisoned on sedition charges, the group on Sunday said Bangladesh risks descending into radicalisation, which could have far-reaching effects not only for South Asia but for the rest of the world as well.

Das, a former ISKCON leader, was arrested at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on November 25. A court in Chattogram sent him to jail, rejecting his bail petition because he was accused of sedition for allegedly disrespecting the country's flag. The hearing in the case will be held on January 2, 2025.