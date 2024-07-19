ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Violence: Indians, Nepalese among 300 Cross Over To Meghalaya

Students clash over quota system at Jahangir Nagar University at Savar outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, July 15, 2024. ( AP )

Shillong/Guwahati: Over 300 Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese, mostly students, who were stranded in neighbouring Bangladesh due to the ongoing violence there, have crossed over to Meghalaya, officials said.

The government of another northeastern state Assam said it is in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of its people staying in the neighbouring country.

Violence escalated in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere over student protests demanding reforms of the quota system for government jobs since the protests erupted.

"Till this evening, 310 Indians, Nepalese and Bhutanese stranded due to violence in Bangladesh have crossed over to India through the Dawki Integrated Check Post here," a senior home department official told PTI.

Of the 310 people, 202 are Indians, 101 are from Nepal and seven Bhutanese, he said, adding that most of them are students.

The Meghalaya government has kept constant touch with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Land Port Authority to facilitate safe returns of Indians.