Bangladesh Violence: India Rejects Dhaka's Claim Of Its Involvement In Clashes

New Delhi: India on Friday trashed as "false and baseless" a senior Bangladeshi official's claim of its involvement in violent clashes in Bangladesh. Following the clashes at Khagrachhari district in Chittagong Hill Tracts in southwestern Bangladesh last week, de facto home minister Jahangir Alam Chowdhury alleged that the unrest was being fuelled by India.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India categorically rejects these "false and baseless allegations". "The interim government, which is unable to maintain law and order in Bangladesh, has routinely sought to shift the blame elsewhere," he said.

"It would do well to introspect and conduct serious investigations into the action of local extremists committing violence, arson and land grab against the minority communities in the Chittagong Hill Tracts," he added.