Bangladesh Violence: 3 Killed, Dozens Injured In Clashes Over Rape of Tribal Girl

Dhaka: At least three people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday when clashes flared up between aboriginal tribesmen and the local Bengali settlers in parts of the southeastern hills over the alleged gang rape of a tribal girl last week.

Bangladesh's interim government on Monday claimed that certain quarters are attempting to incite sectarian violence in the country's northeastern Khagrachhari hill district.

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury attempted to blame deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina as well as India for the disturbances in the hilly region. He, however, could not provide any evidence in support of his claim.

He said the interim government was taking maximum precautionary measures to counter attempts to destabilise the hills. He added that he feared the attempts were being made to upset the festive mood of the ongoing Durga Puja festival.

"The vested quarter is trying to create unrest to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of Durga Puja... They are behind the Khagrachhari incident," he alleged.