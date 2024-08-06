ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Unrest Updates | Former PM Sheikh Hasina's Bid For Asylum In United Kingdom Hits Roadblock

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 6, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

Updated : 23 hours ago

Burnt Awami League party office is pictured as anti-government protestors set fire in Dhaka on August 6, 2024, after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country.
Burnt Awami League party office is pictured as anti-government protestors set fire in Dhaka on August 6, 2024, after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. (AFP)

Bangladesh's military was in control of the country on Tuesday even as President dissolved the Parliament day after mass protests forced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India. Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she step down.

Here in India, the government has granted Sheikh Hasina an interim stay following the collapse of her government. During this period, India will offer comprehensive logistical support as Hasina pursues asylum in the UK, Daily Sun reported. Her stay in India is approved only temporarily, pending her relocation to Britain.

Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way For Fresh Elections: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina. "The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement. Officials said a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.

'India Monitoring Situation, Received Hasina's Request At Short Notice': India on Tuesday said it was monitoring the situation about minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there. In a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed the MPs on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "very short notice" request to come to India "for the moment". Jaishankar further said India naturally remains deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored in the neighbouring country and that it has instructed its border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex and still evolving situation there.

'External Force?': In the all-party meeting today, LoP Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar whether there was any external or foreign power, specifically Pakistan, involved in the crisis in Bangladesh, sources told ETV Bharat. The centre responded that it was too early to talk about external influence. Rahul, sources said, suggested that there should be a "medium and long-term strategy".

More Deaths in Bangladesh: Hundreds of people died as security forces sought to quell the unrest, but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled Bangladesh aboard a helicopter on Monday as the military turned against her. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday afternoon on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

Over 135 people were estimated killed in police firing, mob beatings, and arson across Bangladesh before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

LIVE FEED

10:28 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Her Travel Plans Hit Roadblock, May Be In India For Couple Of Days

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, who had to quit and flee her country on Monday following massive protests and violence in the country, will stay in India for a few more days, PTI reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

Her travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, the report said. Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday hours after resigning as prime minister, was shifted to an unspecified location that has been put under tight security. She was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in London on Monday that Bangladesh has seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life in the last few weeks and people of the country "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events". While saying that Hasina's travel plans have hit certain issues and she may stay in the country for the next couple of days, the people in the know also described the situation as dynamic with no definitive path or clarity on the matter.

File photo of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File photo of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (AFP)

10:25 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Bangladesh's Deposed Foreign Minister Detained At Dhaka Airport

Bangladesh's former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud and ex-state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were detained on Tuesday at the Dhaka airport while attempting to flee the country, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government.

Mahmud went to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to "catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) official was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper. He was detained at the airport while attempting to flee Bangladesh, the official added. Mahmud served as the foreign minister in the deposed Hasina government.

9:24 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | China Says 'Closely' Following Situation In Bangladesh

Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, China on Tuesday said it is "closely" following the situation in the violence-hit country. "China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to media queries.

"As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country, the ministry said. The rapid fall of the Sheikh Hasina government comes nearly a month after her high-profile visit to Beijing during which the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation interim government
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (ANI)

9:13 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | President Meets Key Coordinators Of Students' Movement; Discusses Current Situation

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin met with the key coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement at the Bangabhaban to discuss the current situation and the shape of the interim government, media reports said. Citing one of the coordinators, Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported that the meeting started on Tuesday evening.

"A group of 13 members of the anti-discrimination student movement is holding a meeting with the President and the three armed forces chiefs at Bangabhaban regarding the current situation and the shape of the interim government," the paper said.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh students issues
Bangladesh citizens show their passports as they arrive at the Petrapol checkpoint amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country, in North 24 Parganas on August 6 (ANI)

9:07 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Left Front Expresses Deep Concern Over Developments In Bangladesh

The Left Front in West Bengal on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the developments in turmoil-hit Bangladesh. It expressed regret at the death of several hundred people in violent protests in Bangladesh.

The Left Front, in a statement, expressed deep concern at the developments in Bangladesh, which has seen massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, leading to her resignation as prime minister and flight to India. "The Left Front expects early restoration of peace in Bangladesh and the continuation of harmonious relations between it and India," it said.

Condemning the violence in Bangladesh, CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Mohammad Salim called for stability and peace in the neighbouring country. "We want a stable Bangladesh and peace in the neighbouring country," he said at a programme here on Monday, adding, "a secular, democratic republic of Bangladesh is needed." He also noted that, despite Sheikh Hasina's victories in three consecutive elections, discrepancies between public sentiment and election results could undermine the stability of a government

7:27 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Would Be Prudent If Government Keeps West Bengal Chief Minister Informed On Bangladesh Developments: TMC

Amid the crisis in Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said West Bengal has the biggest challenge "to absorb the most pressure" at this time and it will be prudent of the Centre to keep the state Chief Minister informed about the developments.

O'Brien, who also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief the leaders on the developments in Bangladesh, told reporters that being a state contiguous to Bangladesh, West Bengal is likely to be most impacted by any crisis there.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the meeting that the West Bengal government should be kept in the loop over the developments in Bangladesh.

West Bengal has the biggest challenge and has to absorb the most pressure during this sensitive time. It would be prudent of the Union government to keep the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) updated, O'Brien said.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

6:56 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Short-Term Garment Orders May Shift To India Due To Turmoil In Bangladesh: Exporters

Indian exporters on Tuesday said that the political situation in Bangladesh may lead to short-term shifting of garment orders to India. However, they added that India has no intention or inclination to exploit this unfortunate situation in its friendly neighbouring country. Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the current situation in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern for all the exporters.

"We wish that the situation stabilises quickly and normal business resumes. We are a friendly neighbour country and completely empathize with the unfortunate incidents of violent protests that are unfolding in Bangladesh," he said. Thakur added that India has no intention or inclination to exploit this unfortunate situation in its friendly neighbouring country.

6:04 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | AI To Operate Evening Flight To Dhaka; Vistara To Resume Services From Wednesday

Air India will operate its scheduled flight from the national capital to Dhaka on Tuesday evening while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7. Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty and the situation is volatile after street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka. The airline will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on Tuesday. In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver is being offered on rescheduling to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5. As per the normal schedule, the Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka.

According to an official, Vistara will be operating services as per schedule from Wednesday. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited. Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

Air India, Indigo, Air Vistara flights to Dhaka, protests in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of Air India aircraft (ANI)

5:47 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Instability in Bangladesh Would Be Worrisome Development For India, Says 1971 War Veteran

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been a roller coaster, but Sheikh Hasina was a friend of India. Whenever Awami League has been in power, the relations have been at its best, said veteran of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War Brigadier (Retd) (Dr) BK Khanna. Brig (Retd) Khanna was honoured by the Bangladesh government during their Victory Day celebrations in December 2019 as a "Freedom Fighter".

However, as the situation cropped up after the unruly mass overpowering the Awami League government, Brigadier Khanna said that the instability in Bangladesh would be a worrisome development for India."Its strategic location is very relevant to our national security. As it is we have two neighbours who have sworn to harm India and make its democracy weak,” Brigadier (Retd) Khanna who took part in 1971 as a Captain told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

"I fought the Bangladesh Liberation War on the Eastern side of then East Pakistan. We captured Shamshernagar, Mauvi Bazar and Sylhet and then moved to Agartala for a helicopter drop in the Dhaka University area if Pakistan did not surrender on December 16. We captured 164 Prisoners of War including five officers. Mukti Bahini helped us in identifying targets as well as navigation," he recalled.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh crisis
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh Border check post after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steps down from her position amid the unrest in Bangladesh, at Hili, in South Dinajpur on Monday. (ANI)

5:16 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

All About Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate Who Could Lead Bangladesh Until Fresh Elections

Amid the political crisis in Bangladesh, one name has emerged that could take the reins in the country until fresh elections are announced: Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor" and was once called a “bloodsucker" by Shiekh Hasina.

Who is He?

  1. Yunus, 83, is a well-known critic and opponent of Hasina. He called her resignation the country’s “second liberation day.”
  2. An economist and banker by profession, Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, particularly women.
  3. Yunus founded Grameen Bank in 1983 to provide small loans to entrepreneurs who would not normally qualify to receive them.
  4. Yunus ran into trouble with Hasina in 2008 when her administration launched a series of investigations into him.
  5. He had earlier announced he would form a political party in 2007 when the country was run by a military-backed government, although he did not follow through on the plan.
  6. Yunus was fired as managing director for allegedly violating government retirement regulations.
  7. He was put on trial in 2013 on charges of receiving money without government permission, including his Nobel Prize and royalties from a book.
  8. He later faced more charges involving other companies he created, including Grameen Telecom, which is part of the country’s largest mobile phone company, GrameenPhone, a subsidiary of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor.
  9. In 2023, some former Grameen Telecom workers filed a case against Yunus accusing him of siphoning off their job benefits. He denied the accusations.
  10. Earlier this year, a special judge’s court in Bangladesh indicted Yunus and 13 others on charges over a $2 million embezzlement case. Yunus pleaded not guilty and is out on bail for now. (AP Inputs)
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor". (AP)

4:42 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace. The ferocious rivalry between the two women -- born in blood and cemented in prison -- has defined politics in the Muslim-majority nation for decades. How? Read Here...

Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison
Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison (AP)

4:29 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Students Control Traffic After Police Goes On Strike

A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on Tuesday after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. Bangladesh's key police association said its members were going on strike, a day after the protests they had sought to crush with deadly force toppled the prime minister. "Until the security of every member of the police is secured, we are declaring a strike," the Bangladesh Police Association, which represents thousands of police officers, said in a statement, which also offered an apology for police actions against the protesters. Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on August 6, 2024.
A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on August 6, 2024. (AFP)

4:02 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Minister in Hasina Govt Detained At Dhaka Airport While Trying To Flee

Former Bangladesh minister of state for posts, telecommunication and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka along with two associates on Tuesday. Zunaid used to be a member from Natore seat in northern Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak
Zunaid Ahmed Palak (X@zapalak)

3:41 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Bangladesh Police Association Declares Strike

Bangladesh's key police association on Tuesday said its members were going on strike, a day after the protests they had sought to crush with deadly force toppled the prime minister.

"Until the security of every member of the police is secured, we are declaring a strike," the Bangladesh Police Association, which represents thousands of police officers, said in a statement, which also offered an apology for police actions against the protesters.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday afternoon on state television that prime minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit. Hundreds of people died as security forces sought to quell the unrest, but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled Bangladesh aboard a helicopter on Monday as the military turned against her.

But the police had largely remained loyal, and said they had faced revenge attacks by protesters after more than a month of violence in which at least 413 people were killed, including several policemen. "We beg an apology for what the police force has done to the innocent students," the Bangladesh Police Association statement said.

It argued its officers had been "forced to open fire", and that they had been cast as the "villain". (AFP)

Security personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of now ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on July 30, 2024.
Security personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of now ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on July 30, 2024. (AP)

3:30 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Clearing Way For Elections

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina, a statement read. "The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," the statement read. Officials said a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.

3:02 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | In Continuous Touch with Indian Community in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "...We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July...We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored. Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in video of this complex situation. In the last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."

2:52 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Jailed Former PM Khaleda Zia Released Day After Her Opponent Sheikh Hasina Fled Country

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier, her party said Tuesday. "She is now freed", a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) party spokesman, A.K.M Wahiduzzaman, told AFP, a day after orders to release her were given following the military taking control. Read More...

A 2018 photo of Bangladesh main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia (Centre) when she was escorted to a hospital in Dhaka on October 6, 2018.
A 2018 photo of Bangladesh main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia (Centre) when she was escorted to a hospital in Dhaka on October 6, 2018. (AFP)

2:27 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | 'Deep Divide And Growing Polarisation': EAM Jaishankar Delivers Suo Motu Statement on Bangladesh in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a statement in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. Here are some excerpts from his statement:

  • Since the election in the country, there has been considerable tension, deep divide and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics.
  • On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka; PM Hasina apparently made a decision to resign after meeting with security officials.
  • At very short notice Sheikh Hasina requested approval to come for the "moment" to India.
  • Concern about violence, and instability in Bangladesh is shared by all across the political spectrum

2:19 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border

Several Bangladesh nationals, who had come to India for some work and were stuck here, are returning to their country through the Jalpaiguri border, West Bengal. "I had come to meet my business partner in Siliguri and returning to my country today. The situation is now better in Bangladesh than it was earlier, and that is why I am returning. Coming days will be better," Bangladeshi national Md Saibul Islam told PTI.

Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border
Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border (PTI)

2:03 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Agrees To Lead Interim Govt as Chief Adviser: Report

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has agreed to assume the role of chief adviser for Bangladesh's interim government, media in the country reported. This development comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and widespread protests which eventually led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled to India on Monday.

Yunus, according to a report by The Daily Star, a leading English newspaper in Bangladesh, initially hesitated when approached by student leaders, but eventually agreed to reconsider. "When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish," Yunus said, as reported by a source familiar with the matter. "If the students can sacrifice so much if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. That is why I told the students that I can take the responsibility," he was quoted as having said.

Earlier in the day, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced that Dr Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh. In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country. Read More...

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus (AP)

1:43 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Protesters Storm Bangladesh Consulate in New York

Protesters stormed the Bangladesh Consulate in New York and forcefully took down the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The storming of the Consulate was captured in a video shared on social media platform X.

The video shows Bangladeshi protesters gathered outside the consulate as staff members can be seen standing at the door, attempting to prevent the protesters from entering Consul General Md. Najmul Huda's office. One of the protestors signals others to enter the premises. Despite the staff's efforts to stop them, the protesters storm inside. They can be seen arguing with the Consul General, before taking down all the portraits of Mujibur Rahman

1:36 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh

The United States on Tuesday recommended its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh, witnessing civil unrest, crime, and terrorism following the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Elevating its travel advisory to the highest Level 4: Do Not Travel' category, the US State Department has also recommended the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members.

On August 5, 2024, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members. Travellers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka, the State Department said in its advisory.

US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh (travelmaps.state.gov)

1:03 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Air India Cancels Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services

Air India on Tuesday cancelled morning flight to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh. IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. An airline official on Tuesday said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital. As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on Monday. (PTI)

Anti-government protesters celebrate outside the Bangladesh Parliament after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024
Anti-government protesters celebrate outside the Bangladesh Parliament after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 (AP)

12:54 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha by 2.30 pm regarding the situation in Bangladesh. He will also deliver the statement in Lok Sabha at 3.30 pm.

EAM S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM
EAM S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM (ETV Bharat)

12:37 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Minorities Must Be Protected, Getting Distress Calls From Bangladesh: VHP

Alok Kumar, international president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a press conference on Tuesday in which he expressed concern over reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

"We all have seen the situation that has arisen in Bangladesh. First of all, I would like to say that on behalf of the people of India, I say that we are with Bangladesh. The minorities there, whether they are Hindus, Buddhists, Jains or Sikhs, their homes and business establishments are being attacked. The pictures that are coming out are of cruelty against women as well. The minorities there have a big hand in the improvement of the economic condition of Bangladesh today. They have also contributed a lot. But on the other hand, it is also true that the percentage of Hindus there, which was 32% a few years ago, has come down to just 8% today. The kind of cruelty that is happening there is a matter of human rights and the international community should intervene in this by using its veto power," Kumar said.

"I am afraid people in Bangladesh may take undue advantage of this situation and infiltrate borders which will cause an imbalance in demography. I urge the Indian government to take all necessary steps," he added.

Kumar said that VHP was getting distress calls from Hindus in Bangladesh. "No exact numbers of how many Hindus have been killed yet, but there are reports of attacks on houses and shops. Religious places have been attacked too. We still have communication on the ground and we are trying to protect and save Hindus there," he said. "We want secularism to be stronger, and democracy to return to Bangladesh," the VHP chief said.

12:17 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi's Pakistan Question in All-Party Meeting

In the all-party meeting today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar whether there was any external or foreign power, specifically Pakistan, involved in the crisis in Bangladesh, sources told ETV Bharat. The centre responded that it was too early to talk about external influence. Rahul, sources said, suggested that there should be a "medium and long-term strategy". Jaishankar said that the situation is "fluid and developing right now". "A Pakistani general had changed his DP profile to support the uproar. There were 20,000 Indians there, most of whom were students, out of which 8,000 students returned after the advisory. We want to give Sheikh Hasina some time and space to decide what she wants," the centre said, according to sources. Jaishankar said there was no cause for concern on the border right now, and the Indian government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army.

MPs including Rahul Gandhi during all-party meeting on Tuesday.
MPs including Rahul Gandhi during all-party meeting on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

12:09 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | EAM Jaishankar To Issue Statement In Lok Sabha Today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will issue a statement on the situation in Bangladesh in the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm. Today morning, he chaired an all-party meeting where the crisis in the neighbouring country was discussed. All leaders including those in the opposition showed unanimous support and understanding, Jaishankar said after the meeting.

11:59 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Hindu Community Should Be Protected: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

Expressing concern over the growing unrest in neighbouring country Bangladesh after the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda of Jyotirmath Peeth has appealed to the Bangladesh Army to protect the Hindus there.

"There has been political upheaval in our neighbouring country Bangladesh. At present, the country is under the protection of the army. We certainly hope that the army there will fulfil its responsibility of protecting the people. 10 per cent of our Hindu brothers live in Bangladesh and their security is also important. Therefore, we want to request the army there and those who are in power there at present that our Hindu people should not face any problem," he said. Read More...

Hindu Community Should Be Protected: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand (ETV Bharat)

11:42 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Not On Board Aircraft That Took Off From Hindon Air Base Today

Security heightened at the Hindon Air Base. According to Sources, Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is not on board the C-130J transport aircraft that took off today from the air base, reports ANI.

11:30 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Army Chief To Meet Student Protest Leaders Today

Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman will meet student protest leaders today (August 6 ) as the country awaits the formation of a new government. On Monday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent uprising against her rule.

Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman
Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman (ANI)

11:15 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Appreciate Unanimous Support: Jaishankar on All-Party Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he appreciated the unanimous support from leaders of all parties who deliberated in Parliament premises on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh today. "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

10:54 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Two Indian Rafales Protected Sheikh Hasina's Aircraft While She Was On Way To Delhi

Indian security agencies were on their toes after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government who headed towards India for safety. Indian Air Force radars actively monitored the air space over Bangladesh and detected a low-level flying aircraft around 3 PM on Monday coming towards India, ANI reported quoting sources. The aircraft was allowed to move inside India as the air defence personnel knew who was inside the plane, they said.

In a bid to provide security to the plane, two Rafale fighter aircraft from the 101 squadron from Hashimara air base in West Bengal were airborne over Bihar and Jharkhand as the aircraft. The aircraft was on its flight path and was closely monitored by the agencies on the ground with constant communication between it and top Indian security officials, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Gen Upendra Dwivedi were monitoring the situation very closely, the sources said. A top level meeting of top security officials was also held with the involvement of intel agency chiefs, Gen Dwivedi and Integrated Defence Staff chief Lt Gen Johnson Philip Mathew.

As Hasina's jet landed at Hindon Air Base around 5:45 PM, she was greeted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour-long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion. The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Hasina in 2019
PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Hasina in 2019 (X@NarendraModi)

10:49 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina's Plane Takes Off From Hindon Air Base

The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon air base near Delhi in the morning today around 9 am and is moving towards its next destination, ANI reported quoting sources. Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely, sources said. According to unconfirmed reports, the plane is likely headed to London. Yesterday, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's jet landed at the Hindon air base around 5.45 pm, where she was greeted by national security advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour-long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion. The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.

10:34 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | 135 Killed in Arson, Firing, Mob Beatings On Monday: Reports Dhaka Tribune

Over 135 people have been estimated killed in police firing, mob beatings, and arson across Bangladesh before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Tuesday. In Sherpur District in northern Bangladesh, a mob armed with sticks stormed into the district jail, freeing more than 500 inmates. Crowds of protesters continued to roam streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities even after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The Bangladesh Army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence.

An interim government is expected to be formed soon. As per the Dhaka Tribune, in Jessore, at least eight people were burned to death and 84 others were injured after unidentified arsonists set fire to a residential hotel. In Khulna, three people, including Koyra Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President GM Mohsin Reza, were beaten to death by a mob In Naogaon, a group of miscreants vandalized the residence of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and miscreants vandalized and set fire to the house of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, cricketer turned MP.

As per local media reports and videos on social media, protestors on Monday entered the Parliament building and were seen taking away things. Some were also seen smoking while sitting on the chairs of the parliament hall. Another group entered Ganabhaban and was observed looting and posing with live animals and furniture at the residence of the country's prime minister, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Protesters also trashed the prime minister's residence. They vandalised a statue of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and set fire to his museum. They also stormed the office of the ruling Awami League party. However, a report in Dhaka Tribune said that students in Dhaka intercepted and confiscated looted items, including air conditioners, refrigerators, chairs, tables, and computers, which were being carried away by people who went to the Ganabhaban after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as the prime minister. Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge, Dhaka Tribune reported. President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday night gave his nod to form an interim government to run the country.

A man climbs to tie a rope around the head of a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, as protesters try to bring it down after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
A man climbs to tie a rope around the head of a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, as protesters try to bring it down after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)

10:15 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Meeting Underway At Parliament Premises

A meeting of all top leaders of both BJP and opposition parties took place in Parliament premises this morning. Among the key leaders attending it were Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the meeting. Sources said the NDA government aims to showcase unanimity about the Bangladesh crisis and ensure both the opposition and the government are on the same platform so that there are no "unnecessary debates and statements from the opposition side".

10:08 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Top Leaders Of All Parties Arrive In Parliament; EAM Jaishankar To Issue Statement

Top leaders of all main political parties have arrived to meet in Parliament for a discussion on the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in Parliament on the ongoing Bangladesh crisis. Meanwhile, BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary is on a second consecutive day visiting the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF DG will inspect Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and other sensitive areas in the region today.

9:46 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Govt Calls All-party Meeting In Parliament House

The Narendra Modi-led government has called an all-party meeting today to discuss Bangladesh unrest. Quoting sources, PTI reported that the meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 am. India's friendly neighbour under Sheikh Hasina descended into chaos after she was forced to quit and surreptitiously flee to India on Monday following extraordinary street protest over job quota that led to hundreds of killings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.

Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)

Bangladesh's military was in control of the country on Tuesday even as President dissolved the Parliament day after mass protests forced former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India. Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she step down.

Here in India, the government has granted Sheikh Hasina an interim stay following the collapse of her government. During this period, India will offer comprehensive logistical support as Hasina pursues asylum in the UK, Daily Sun reported. Her stay in India is approved only temporarily, pending her relocation to Britain.

Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Paving Way For Fresh Elections: Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina. "The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement. Officials said a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.

'India Monitoring Situation, Received Hasina's Request At Short Notice': India on Tuesday said it was monitoring the situation about minorities in Bangladesh and is in "close and continuous" touch with the Indian community there. In a statement in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also briefed the MPs on former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's "very short notice" request to come to India "for the moment". Jaishankar further said India naturally remains deeply concerned till law and order is visibly restored in the neighbouring country and that it has instructed its border guarding forces to be exceptionally alert in view of the complex and still evolving situation there.

'External Force?': In the all-party meeting today, LoP Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar whether there was any external or foreign power, specifically Pakistan, involved in the crisis in Bangladesh, sources told ETV Bharat. The centre responded that it was too early to talk about external influence. Rahul, sources said, suggested that there should be a "medium and long-term strategy".

More Deaths in Bangladesh: Hundreds of people died as security forces sought to quell the unrest, but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled Bangladesh aboard a helicopter on Monday as the military turned against her. Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday afternoon on state television that Hasina had resigned and the military would form a caretaker government.

Over 135 people were estimated killed in police firing, mob beatings, and arson across Bangladesh before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

LIVE FEED

10:28 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Her Travel Plans Hit Roadblock, May Be In India For Couple Of Days

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, who had to quit and flee her country on Monday following massive protests and violence in the country, will stay in India for a few more days, PTI reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

Her travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, the report said. Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday hours after resigning as prime minister, was shifted to an unspecified location that has been put under tight security. She was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in London on Monday that Bangladesh has seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life in the last few weeks and people of the country "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events". While saying that Hasina's travel plans have hit certain issues and she may stay in the country for the next couple of days, the people in the know also described the situation as dynamic with no definitive path or clarity on the matter.

File photo of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
File photo of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (AFP)

10:25 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Bangladesh's Deposed Foreign Minister Detained At Dhaka Airport

Bangladesh's former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud and ex-state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were detained on Tuesday at the Dhaka airport while attempting to flee the country, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government.

Mahmud went to Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to "catch a flight en route to Delhi," an Airport Aviation Security (AVSEC) official was quoted as saying by the Dhaka Tribune newspaper. He was detained at the airport while attempting to flee Bangladesh, the official added. Mahmud served as the foreign minister in the deposed Hasina government.

9:24 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | China Says 'Closely' Following Situation In Bangladesh

Amid the turmoil in Bangladesh, China on Tuesday said it is "closely" following the situation in the violence-hit country. "China is closely following the developments in Bangladesh," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in response to media queries.

"As a friendly neighbour and comprehensive strategic cooperative partner of Bangladesh, China sincerely hopes that social stability will be restored soon in the country, the ministry said. The rapid fall of the Sheikh Hasina government comes nearly a month after her high-profile visit to Beijing during which the two countries elevated their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation interim government
File photo of Chinese President Xi Jinping (ANI)

9:13 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | President Meets Key Coordinators Of Students' Movement; Discusses Current Situation

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin met with the key coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement at the Bangabhaban to discuss the current situation and the shape of the interim government, media reports said. Citing one of the coordinators, Bengali language daily Prothom Alo reported that the meeting started on Tuesday evening.

"A group of 13 members of the anti-discrimination student movement is holding a meeting with the President and the three armed forces chiefs at Bangabhaban regarding the current situation and the shape of the interim government," the paper said.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh students issues
Bangladesh citizens show their passports as they arrive at the Petrapol checkpoint amid the turmoil in the neighbouring country, in North 24 Parganas on August 6 (ANI)

9:07 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Left Front Expresses Deep Concern Over Developments In Bangladesh

The Left Front in West Bengal on Tuesday expressed deep concern over the developments in turmoil-hit Bangladesh. It expressed regret at the death of several hundred people in violent protests in Bangladesh.

The Left Front, in a statement, expressed deep concern at the developments in Bangladesh, which has seen massive protests against the Sheikh Hasina government, leading to her resignation as prime minister and flight to India. "The Left Front expects early restoration of peace in Bangladesh and the continuation of harmonious relations between it and India," it said.

Condemning the violence in Bangladesh, CPI(M) West Bengal general secretary Mohammad Salim called for stability and peace in the neighbouring country. "We want a stable Bangladesh and peace in the neighbouring country," he said at a programme here on Monday, adding, "a secular, democratic republic of Bangladesh is needed." He also noted that, despite Sheikh Hasina's victories in three consecutive elections, discrepancies between public sentiment and election results could undermine the stability of a government

7:27 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Would Be Prudent If Government Keeps West Bengal Chief Minister Informed On Bangladesh Developments: TMC

Amid the crisis in Bangladesh, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien on Tuesday said West Bengal has the biggest challenge "to absorb the most pressure" at this time and it will be prudent of the Centre to keep the state Chief Minister informed about the developments.

O'Brien, who also attended an all-party meeting called by the government to brief the leaders on the developments in Bangladesh, told reporters that being a state contiguous to Bangladesh, West Bengal is likely to be most impacted by any crisis there.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told the meeting that the West Bengal government should be kept in the loop over the developments in Bangladesh.

West Bengal has the biggest challenge and has to absorb the most pressure during this sensitive time. It would be prudent of the Union government to keep the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) updated, O'Brien said.

Bangladesh crisis Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

6:56 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Short-Term Garment Orders May Shift To India Due To Turmoil In Bangladesh: Exporters

Indian exporters on Tuesday said that the political situation in Bangladesh may lead to short-term shifting of garment orders to India. However, they added that India has no intention or inclination to exploit this unfortunate situation in its friendly neighbouring country. Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General of the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that the current situation in Bangladesh is a matter of great concern for all the exporters.

"We wish that the situation stabilises quickly and normal business resumes. We are a friendly neighbour country and completely empathize with the unfortunate incidents of violent protests that are unfolding in Bangladesh," he said. Thakur added that India has no intention or inclination to exploit this unfortunate situation in its friendly neighbouring country.

6:04 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | AI To Operate Evening Flight To Dhaka; Vistara To Resume Services From Wednesday

Air India will operate its scheduled flight from the national capital to Dhaka on Tuesday evening while Vistara's scheduled services to the Bangladesh capital will be operational from August 7. Bangladesh has plunged into uncertainty and the situation is volatile after street protests over job quota forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

On Tuesday, Air India had cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka. The airline will operate its evening flights AI237/238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi sector on Tuesday. In a statement, the carrier also said that due to the prevailing situation there, a one-time waiver is being offered on rescheduling to passengers having confirmed bookings on any of its flights to and from Dhaka between August 4 and 7. The offer will be applicable for tickets booked on or prior to August 5. As per the normal schedule, the Tata Group-owned airline operates two daily flights from the national capital to Dhaka.

According to an official, Vistara will be operating services as per schedule from Wednesday. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. Both Vistara and IndiGo had cancelled their Tuesday flights to the Bangladesh capital. An update from IndiGo on Dhaka flights for Wednesday is awaited. Normally, IndiGo operates one daily flight from Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai to Dhaka, and two daily services to the Bangladesh capital from Kolkata.

Air India, Indigo, Air Vistara flights to Dhaka, protests in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of Air India aircraft (ANI)

5:47 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Instability in Bangladesh Would Be Worrisome Development For India, Says 1971 War Veteran

Relations between India and Bangladesh have been a roller coaster, but Sheikh Hasina was a friend of India. Whenever Awami League has been in power, the relations have been at its best, said veteran of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War Brigadier (Retd) (Dr) BK Khanna. Brig (Retd) Khanna was honoured by the Bangladesh government during their Victory Day celebrations in December 2019 as a "Freedom Fighter".

However, as the situation cropped up after the unruly mass overpowering the Awami League government, Brigadier Khanna said that the instability in Bangladesh would be a worrisome development for India."Its strategic location is very relevant to our national security. As it is we have two neighbours who have sworn to harm India and make its democracy weak,” Brigadier (Retd) Khanna who took part in 1971 as a Captain told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

"I fought the Bangladesh Liberation War on the Eastern side of then East Pakistan. We captured Shamshernagar, Mauvi Bazar and Sylhet and then moved to Agartala for a helicopter drop in the Dhaka University area if Pakistan did not surrender on December 16. We captured 164 Prisoners of War including five officers. Mukti Bahini helped us in identifying targets as well as navigation," he recalled.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh crisis
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel keep vigil at the India-Bangladesh Border check post after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina steps down from her position amid the unrest in Bangladesh, at Hili, in South Dinajpur on Monday. (ANI)

5:16 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

All About Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Laureate Who Could Lead Bangladesh Until Fresh Elections

Amid the political crisis in Bangladesh, one name has emerged that could take the reins in the country until fresh elections are announced: Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor" and was once called a “bloodsucker" by Shiekh Hasina.

Who is He?

  1. Yunus, 83, is a well-known critic and opponent of Hasina. He called her resignation the country’s “second liberation day.”
  2. An economist and banker by profession, Yunus was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2006 for pioneering the use of microcredit to help impoverished people, particularly women.
  3. Yunus founded Grameen Bank in 1983 to provide small loans to entrepreneurs who would not normally qualify to receive them.
  4. Yunus ran into trouble with Hasina in 2008 when her administration launched a series of investigations into him.
  5. He had earlier announced he would form a political party in 2007 when the country was run by a military-backed government, although he did not follow through on the plan.
  6. Yunus was fired as managing director for allegedly violating government retirement regulations.
  7. He was put on trial in 2013 on charges of receiving money without government permission, including his Nobel Prize and royalties from a book.
  8. He later faced more charges involving other companies he created, including Grameen Telecom, which is part of the country’s largest mobile phone company, GrameenPhone, a subsidiary of Norwegian telecom giant Telenor.
  9. In 2023, some former Grameen Telecom workers filed a case against Yunus accusing him of siphoning off their job benefits. He denied the accusations.
  10. Earlier this year, a special judge’s court in Bangladesh indicted Yunus and 13 others on charges over a $2 million embezzlement case. Yunus pleaded not guilty and is out on bail for now. (AP Inputs)
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the
Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel laureate who is also known as the "banker to the poorest of the poor". (AP)

4:42 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier and fled as protesters stormed her palace. The ferocious rivalry between the two women -- born in blood and cemented in prison -- has defined politics in the Muslim-majority nation for decades. How? Read Here...

Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison
Khaleda Zia Vs Sheikh Hasina: Bitter Rivalry Born In Blood, Cemented In Prison (AP)

4:29 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Students Control Traffic After Police Goes On Strike

A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on Tuesday after former prime minister Sheikh Hasina fled the country. Bangladesh's key police association said its members were going on strike, a day after the protests they had sought to crush with deadly force toppled the prime minister. "Until the security of every member of the police is secured, we are declaring a strike," the Bangladesh Police Association, which represents thousands of police officers, said in a statement, which also offered an apology for police actions against the protesters. Student leaders in Bangladesh demanded that Nobel winner Muhammad Yunus lead a caretaker government, a day after the military took control as mass demonstrations forced longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina to flee the country.

A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on August 6, 2024.
A Bangladeshi student controls the traffic as police went on strike in Dhaka on August 6, 2024. (AFP)

4:02 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Minister in Hasina Govt Detained At Dhaka Airport While Trying To Flee

Former Bangladesh minister of state for posts, telecommunication and information technology, Zunaid Ahmed Palak was detained at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka along with two associates on Tuesday. Zunaid used to be a member from Natore seat in northern Bangladesh.

Zunaid Ahmed Palak
Zunaid Ahmed Palak (X@zapalak)

3:41 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Bangladesh Police Association Declares Strike

Bangladesh's key police association on Tuesday said its members were going on strike, a day after the protests they had sought to crush with deadly force toppled the prime minister.

"Until the security of every member of the police is secured, we are declaring a strike," the Bangladesh Police Association, which represents thousands of police officers, said in a statement, which also offered an apology for police actions against the protesters.

Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced Monday afternoon on state television that prime minister Sheikh Hasina had resigned and the military would form an interim government.

Hasina, 76, had been in power since 2009 but was accused of rigging elections in January and then watched millions of people take to the streets over the past month demanding she quit. Hundreds of people died as security forces sought to quell the unrest, but the protests grew and Hasina finally fled Bangladesh aboard a helicopter on Monday as the military turned against her.

But the police had largely remained loyal, and said they had faced revenge attacks by protesters after more than a month of violence in which at least 413 people were killed, including several policemen. "We beg an apology for what the police force has done to the innocent students," the Bangladesh Police Association statement said.

It argued its officers had been "forced to open fire", and that they had been cast as the "villain". (AFP)

Security personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of now ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on July 30, 2024.
Security personnel stand guard in front of a large cutout portrait of now ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on July 30, 2024. (AP)

3:30 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Sheikh Hasina Resignation Live Updates: Bangladesh President Dissolves Parliament, Clearing Way For Elections

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved parliament on Tuesday, a key demand of student protesters who led demonstrations that ousted longtime ruler Sheikh Hasina, a statement read. "The president has dissolved parliament," Shiplu Zaman, press secretary of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, said in a statement.

"The decision to dissolve the parliament was taken following the president's discussions with chiefs of three staff of armed forces, leaders of different political parties, representatives of civil society and leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement," the statement read. Officials said a full-fledged interim government is expected to be announced later Tuesday. The president's move to dissolve the parliament has cleared the way for fresh elections.

3:02 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | In Continuous Touch with Indian Community in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on the situation in Bangladesh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar says, "...We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions. There are an estimated 19,000 Indian nationals there of which about 9000 are students. The bulk of the students returned in July...We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are reports of initiatives by various groups and organisations to ensure their protection and well-being. Naturally, we will remain deeply concerned till law and order is restored. Our border guarding forces have been instructed to be exceptionally alert in video of this complex situation. In the last 24 hours, we have been in touch with authorities in Dhaka."

2:52 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Jailed Former PM Khaleda Zia Released Day After Her Opponent Sheikh Hasina Fled Country

Bangladesh's ex-prime minister Khaleda Zia has been released from years of house arrest after her bitter enemy Sheikh Hasina was ousted as premier, her party said Tuesday. "She is now freed", a Bangladesh National Party (BNP) party spokesman, A.K.M Wahiduzzaman, told AFP, a day after orders to release her were given following the military taking control. Read More...

A 2018 photo of Bangladesh main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia (Centre) when she was escorted to a hospital in Dhaka on October 6, 2018.
A 2018 photo of Bangladesh main opposition leader and Bangladesh Nationalist Party chairperson Khaleda Zia (Centre) when she was escorted to a hospital in Dhaka on October 6, 2018. (AFP)

2:27 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | 'Deep Divide And Growing Polarisation': EAM Jaishankar Delivers Suo Motu Statement on Bangladesh in Rajya Sabha

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a statement in Rajya Sabha on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh. Here are some excerpts from his statement:

  • Since the election in the country, there has been considerable tension, deep divide and growing polarisation in Bangladesh politics.
  • On August 5, demonstrators converged in Dhaka; PM Hasina apparently made a decision to resign after meeting with security officials.
  • At very short notice Sheikh Hasina requested approval to come for the "moment" to India.
  • Concern about violence, and instability in Bangladesh is shared by all across the political spectrum

2:19 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border

Several Bangladesh nationals, who had come to India for some work and were stuck here, are returning to their country through the Jalpaiguri border, West Bengal. "I had come to meet my business partner in Siliguri and returning to my country today. The situation is now better in Bangladesh than it was earlier, and that is why I am returning. Coming days will be better," Bangladeshi national Md Saibul Islam told PTI.

Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border
Bangladeshi Nationals In India Returning Through Jalpaiguri Border (PTI)

2:03 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Agrees To Lead Interim Govt as Chief Adviser: Report

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has agreed to assume the role of chief adviser for Bangladesh's interim government, media in the country reported. This development comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and widespread protests which eventually led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled to India on Monday.

Yunus, according to a report by The Daily Star, a leading English newspaper in Bangladesh, initially hesitated when approached by student leaders, but eventually agreed to reconsider. "When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish," Yunus said, as reported by a source familiar with the matter. "If the students can sacrifice so much if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. That is why I told the students that I can take the responsibility," he was quoted as having said.

Earlier in the day, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced that Dr Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh. In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country. Read More...

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus
Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus (AP)

1:43 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Protesters Storm Bangladesh Consulate in New York

Protesters stormed the Bangladesh Consulate in New York and forcefully took down the portrait of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The storming of the Consulate was captured in a video shared on social media platform X.

The video shows Bangladeshi protesters gathered outside the consulate as staff members can be seen standing at the door, attempting to prevent the protesters from entering Consul General Md. Najmul Huda's office. One of the protestors signals others to enter the premises. Despite the staff's efforts to stop them, the protesters storm inside. They can be seen arguing with the Consul General, before taking down all the portraits of Mujibur Rahman

1:36 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh

The United States on Tuesday recommended its citizens not to travel to Bangladesh, witnessing civil unrest, crime, and terrorism following the resignation and fleeing of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Elevating its travel advisory to the highest Level 4: Do Not Travel' category, the US State Department has also recommended the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members.

On August 5, 2024, the Department ordered the departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members. Travellers should not travel to Bangladesh due to ongoing civil unrest in Dhaka, the State Department said in its advisory.

US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
US Urges Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh (travelmaps.state.gov)

1:03 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Air India Cancels Flight To Dhaka; IndiGo, Vistara Halt Services

Air India on Tuesday cancelled morning flight to Dhaka from the national capital amid massive anti-government protests in Bangladesh. IndiGo and Vistara have cancelled all their flights to the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, two officials said. Vistara operates daily flights from Mumbai and three weekly services from Delhi to Dhaka. An airline official on Tuesday said Air India cancelled its morning flight to Dhaka and will take a decision later in the day on whether to operate its evening flight to the Bangladesh capital. As per schedule, the airline is to operate two flights daily to Dhaka from Delhi.

"In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. "We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges," an Air India spokesperson had said in a statement on Monday. (PTI)

Anti-government protesters celebrate outside the Bangladesh Parliament after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024
Anti-government protesters celebrate outside the Bangladesh Parliament after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024 (AP)

12:54 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will deliver a suo motu statement in Rajya Sabha by 2.30 pm regarding the situation in Bangladesh. He will also deliver the statement in Lok Sabha at 3.30 pm.

EAM S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM
EAM S Jaishankar To Address Rajya Sabha At 2.30 PM (ETV Bharat)

12:37 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Minorities Must Be Protected, Getting Distress Calls From Bangladesh: VHP

Alok Kumar, international president of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held a press conference on Tuesday in which he expressed concern over reports of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

"We all have seen the situation that has arisen in Bangladesh. First of all, I would like to say that on behalf of the people of India, I say that we are with Bangladesh. The minorities there, whether they are Hindus, Buddhists, Jains or Sikhs, their homes and business establishments are being attacked. The pictures that are coming out are of cruelty against women as well. The minorities there have a big hand in the improvement of the economic condition of Bangladesh today. They have also contributed a lot. But on the other hand, it is also true that the percentage of Hindus there, which was 32% a few years ago, has come down to just 8% today. The kind of cruelty that is happening there is a matter of human rights and the international community should intervene in this by using its veto power," Kumar said.

"I am afraid people in Bangladesh may take undue advantage of this situation and infiltrate borders which will cause an imbalance in demography. I urge the Indian government to take all necessary steps," he added.

Kumar said that VHP was getting distress calls from Hindus in Bangladesh. "No exact numbers of how many Hindus have been killed yet, but there are reports of attacks on houses and shops. Religious places have been attacked too. We still have communication on the ground and we are trying to protect and save Hindus there," he said. "We want secularism to be stronger, and democracy to return to Bangladesh," the VHP chief said.

12:17 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi's Pakistan Question in All-Party Meeting

In the all-party meeting today, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi asked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar whether there was any external or foreign power, specifically Pakistan, involved in the crisis in Bangladesh, sources told ETV Bharat. The centre responded that it was too early to talk about external influence. Rahul, sources said, suggested that there should be a "medium and long-term strategy". Jaishankar said that the situation is "fluid and developing right now". "A Pakistani general had changed his DP profile to support the uproar. There were 20,000 Indians there, most of whom were students, out of which 8,000 students returned after the advisory. We want to give Sheikh Hasina some time and space to decide what she wants," the centre said, according to sources. Jaishankar said there was no cause for concern on the border right now, and the Indian government was in touch with the Bangladesh Army.

MPs including Rahul Gandhi during all-party meeting on Tuesday.
MPs including Rahul Gandhi during all-party meeting on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat)

12:09 PM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | EAM Jaishankar To Issue Statement In Lok Sabha Today

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will issue a statement on the situation in Bangladesh in the Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm. Today morning, he chaired an all-party meeting where the crisis in the neighbouring country was discussed. All leaders including those in the opposition showed unanimous support and understanding, Jaishankar said after the meeting.

11:59 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Hindu Community Should Be Protected: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand

Expressing concern over the growing unrest in neighbouring country Bangladesh after the resignation of ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwarananda of Jyotirmath Peeth has appealed to the Bangladesh Army to protect the Hindus there.

"There has been political upheaval in our neighbouring country Bangladesh. At present, the country is under the protection of the army. We certainly hope that the army there will fulfil its responsibility of protecting the people. 10 per cent of our Hindu brothers live in Bangladesh and their security is also important. Therefore, we want to request the army there and those who are in power there at present that our Hindu people should not face any problem," he said. Read More...

Hindu Community Should Be Protected: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand (ETV Bharat)

11:42 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Not On Board Aircraft That Took Off From Hindon Air Base Today

Security heightened at the Hindon Air Base. According to Sources, Ousted Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is not on board the C-130J transport aircraft that took off today from the air base, reports ANI.

11:30 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Army Chief To Meet Student Protest Leaders Today

Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman will meet student protest leaders today (August 6 ) as the country awaits the formation of a new government. On Monday Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following a violent uprising against her rule.

Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman
Bangladesh’s Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman (ANI)

11:15 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Appreciate Unanimous Support: Jaishankar on All-Party Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says he appreciated the unanimous support from leaders of all parties who deliberated in Parliament premises on the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh today. "Briefed an All-Party meeting in Parliament today about the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. Appreciate the unanimous support and understanding that was extended," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

10:54 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Two Indian Rafales Protected Sheikh Hasina's Aircraft While She Was On Way To Delhi

Indian security agencies were on their toes after the ouster of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government who headed towards India for safety. Indian Air Force radars actively monitored the air space over Bangladesh and detected a low-level flying aircraft around 3 PM on Monday coming towards India, ANI reported quoting sources. The aircraft was allowed to move inside India as the air defence personnel knew who was inside the plane, they said.

In a bid to provide security to the plane, two Rafale fighter aircraft from the 101 squadron from Hashimara air base in West Bengal were airborne over Bihar and Jharkhand as the aircraft. The aircraft was on its flight path and was closely monitored by the agencies on the ground with constant communication between it and top Indian security officials, the sources said.

The Indian Air Force and Army chiefs Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Gen Upendra Dwivedi were monitoring the situation very closely, the sources said. A top level meeting of top security officials was also held with the involvement of intel agency chiefs, Gen Dwivedi and Integrated Defence Staff chief Lt Gen Johnson Philip Mathew.

As Hasina's jet landed at Hindon Air Base around 5:45 PM, she was greeted by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour-long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion. The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Hasina in 2019
PM Narendra Modi with Sheikh Hasina in 2019 (X@NarendraModi)

10:49 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina's Plane Takes Off From Hindon Air Base

The C-130J transport of the Bangladesh Air Force took off from the Hindon air base near Delhi in the morning today around 9 am and is moving towards its next destination, ANI reported quoting sources. Indian security agencies are monitoring it closely, sources said. According to unconfirmed reports, the plane is likely headed to London. Yesterday, former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's jet landed at the Hindon air base around 5.45 pm, where she was greeted by national security advisor Ajit Doval who held an hour-long meeting with her and the current situation in Bangladesh and her future course of action also came up for discussion. The NSA then left the airbase in the evening to brief a Cabinet Committee of Security meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus will be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced on Tuesday.

10:34 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | 135 Killed in Arson, Firing, Mob Beatings On Monday: Reports Dhaka Tribune

Over 135 people have been estimated killed in police firing, mob beatings, and arson across Bangladesh before and after Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country on Monday, the Dhaka Tribune reported on Tuesday. In Sherpur District in northern Bangladesh, a mob armed with sticks stormed into the district jail, freeing more than 500 inmates. Crowds of protesters continued to roam streets in Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities even after Sheikh Hasina resigned and left the country. The Bangladesh Army has temporarily taken power in the country and called on people to stop violence.

An interim government is expected to be formed soon. As per the Dhaka Tribune, in Jessore, at least eight people were burned to death and 84 others were injured after unidentified arsonists set fire to a residential hotel. In Khulna, three people, including Koyra Upazila Parishad Chairman and Upazila Awami League President GM Mohsin Reza, were beaten to death by a mob In Naogaon, a group of miscreants vandalized the residence of Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder and miscreants vandalized and set fire to the house of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, cricketer turned MP.

As per local media reports and videos on social media, protestors on Monday entered the Parliament building and were seen taking away things. Some were also seen smoking while sitting on the chairs of the parliament hall. Another group entered Ganabhaban and was observed looting and posing with live animals and furniture at the residence of the country's prime minister, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Protesters also trashed the prime minister's residence. They vandalised a statue of the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and set fire to his museum. They also stormed the office of the ruling Awami League party. However, a report in Dhaka Tribune said that students in Dhaka intercepted and confiscated looted items, including air conditioners, refrigerators, chairs, tables, and computers, which were being carried away by people who went to the Ganabhaban after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as the prime minister. Leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have proposed an interim government led by Nobel Laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, in a bid to address Bangladesh's ongoing challenge, Dhaka Tribune reported. President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday night gave his nod to form an interim government to run the country.

A man climbs to tie a rope around the head of a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, as protesters try to bring it down after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
A man climbs to tie a rope around the head of a large statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, father of Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, as protesters try to bring it down after she resigned as Prime Minister, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)

10:15 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Meeting Underway At Parliament Premises

A meeting of all top leaders of both BJP and opposition parties took place in Parliament premises this morning. Among the key leaders attending it were Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, and Rajnath Singh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired the meeting. Sources said the NDA government aims to showcase unanimity about the Bangladesh crisis and ensure both the opposition and the government are on the same platform so that there are no "unnecessary debates and statements from the opposition side".

10:08 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Top Leaders Of All Parties Arrive In Parliament; EAM Jaishankar To Issue Statement

Top leaders of all main political parties have arrived to meet in Parliament for a discussion on the situation in neighbouring Bangladesh. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is likely to make a statement in Parliament on the ongoing Bangladesh crisis. Meanwhile, BSF DG Daljit Singh Chaudhary is on a second consecutive day visiting the India-Bangladesh border. The BSF DG will inspect Petrapole in North 24 Parganas and other sensitive areas in the region today.

9:46 AM, 6 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates: Govt Calls All-party Meeting In Parliament House

The Narendra Modi-led government has called an all-party meeting today to discuss Bangladesh unrest. Quoting sources, PTI reported that the meeting will be held at Parliament House at around 10 am. India's friendly neighbour under Sheikh Hasina descended into chaos after she was forced to quit and surreptitiously flee to India on Monday following extraordinary street protest over job quota that led to hundreds of killings. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on the issue on Monday.

Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
Protesters celebrate at the Parliament House premise after news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)
Last Updated : 23 hours ago

