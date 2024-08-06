Bangladesh Unrest Updates | Former PM Sheikh Hasina's Bid For Asylum In United Kingdom Hits Roadblock

Bangladesh Unrest Live Updates | Her Travel Plans Hit Roadblock, May Be In India For Couple Of Days

Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister, who had to quit and flee her country on Monday following massive protests and violence in the country, will stay in India for a few more days, PTI reported quoting people familiar with the matter.

Her travel plans have hit a roadblock due to certain "uncertainties" and she is unlikely to move out of India for the next couple of days, the report said. Hasina, who landed at the Hindon airbase on Monday hours after resigning as prime minister, was shifted to an unspecified location that has been put under tight security. She was set to travel to London from India but is now contemplating other options after the British government indicated she may not get legal protection in the UK against any possible investigation. The Awami League leader had planned to travel to London through India and her aides informed Indian authorities about it before she landed in Hindon, the people cited above said.

In a statement, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in London on Monday that Bangladesh has seen unprecedented levels of violence and tragic loss of life in the last few weeks and people of the country "deserve a full and independent UN-led investigation into the events". While saying that Hasina's travel plans have hit certain issues and she may stay in the country for the next couple of days, the people in the know also described the situation as dynamic with no definitive path or clarity on the matter.