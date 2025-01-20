ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh To Equip Paramilitary Border Guards With Sound Grenades, Tear Gas

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government on Monday said it will equip the country's paramilitary border guards with non-lethal sound grenades and tear gas canisters, mirroring practices adopted by its Indian counterpart.

Home Affairs Adviser retired Lieutenant General M Jahangir Alam Chowdhury confirmed the decision during a press briefing at the Secretariat here.

"We have already approved the procurement of sound grenades and tear gas shells for Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB),” he told reporters in reply to a question after a meeting on law and order attended by Social Welfare Adviser Sharmin Murshid and Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' special assistant Khuda Baksh.

When asked about India's potential reaction to the move, Chowdhury said there is no reason for New Delhi to view the decision "negatively", as its Border Security Force (BSF) has already employed similar non-lethal weaponry along the shared border. He, however, asserted that the border situation is stable and there are "no major problems" at the moment.

While BGB is currently equipped with lethal arms for critical situations, Chowdhury emphasised the importance of augmenting their capacity to maintain peace and respond swiftly during emergencies.