Bangladesh’s Supreme Court Restores Jamaat-E-Islami's Party Registration

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Supreme Court on Sunday ordered the Election Commission to restore the rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami's party registration, nearly eight months after the interim government lifted a ban on it, clearing the way for its participation in future elections.

Court officials said the SC’s Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, directed the commission to restore the party’s registration. The apex court, at the same time, said it was up to the Election Commission (EC) to decide if Jamaat could contest polls using its traditional “scale” symbol.

The EC scrapped the registration of Jamaat, which was opposed to Bangladesh’s 1971 independence from Pakistan, in December 2018 in line with a High Court ruling. In 2013, the Bangladesh Supreme Court cancelled the registration of the Jamaat-e-Islami, ruling that the party is unfit to contest national elections.

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s government slapped a total ban on the party days ahead of her ouster on August 5, 2024 in a violent mass movement led by a platform called Students against Discrimination (SAD). Jaamaat and several other parties had backed SAD. After Sheikh Hasina's ouster, the party appealed for a review of the 2013 court order banning it.

"Today concludes the decade-long legal battle. We hope Bangladesh will have a vibrant parliament after this verdict. We hope voters will vote for the Jamaat candidate of their choice now," one of Jamaat’s leading counsels Mohammad Shishir Manir said.

The verdict boosted Jamaat further as it came a week after one of its top leaders of the party and a death row convict, ATM Azharul Islam, was freed by the same apex court. Islam had been facing charges of committing crimes against humanity by siding with the Pakistani troops during the Liberation War.