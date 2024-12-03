ETV Bharat / international

Agartala Bangladesh Mission Attack: 'Relationship Cannot Be Reduced To One Incident', Says Indian Envoy

Agartala: Security personnel keep vigil amid heightened security at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission after protests erupted in Tripura over alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, in Agartala, Monday, Dec. 2, 2024. ( PTI )

Dhaka: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Tuesday met with the country's interim government acting Foreign Secretary Riaz Hamidullah.

Verma was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a day after protestors attacked the premises of the Bangladesh acting High Commission in Agartala, reported Bangladesh newspaper Daily Star.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting, Verma said that India and Bangladesh have a wide ranging and multifaceted relationship that cannot be reduced to one issue. He also said India wants to build a constant, stable, and constructive relationship with Bangladesh.

"We have a wide ranging and multifaceted relationship. You cannot reduce it to one issue," he said. "We want to build on the dependencies [between the countries] to mutual benefit," Verma was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

The Indian envoy said there have been many positive developments in the two countries over the years including in the areas of power supply, essential commodities. "We are interested to engage based on the aspirations of people," Verma said.