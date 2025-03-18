ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Slams Gabbard’s Remarks On Minority Persecution

Dhaka: The interim government of Professor Muhammad Yunus refuted US National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard’s remarks on the alleged persecution of minority communities in Bangladesh saying her comments were “not based on any evidence or specific allegations”.

"They (Gabbard’s comments) paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush," the chief adviser’s office said on a verified Facebook post at around midnight Monday.

It said Gabbard’s statement in an Indian TV channel was "misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism".

The US spy chief, now in India, earlier on Monday said the “longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration."

In an interview with the TV channel, Gabbard alleged "persecution and killing" of religious minorities in Bangladesh and that "the threat of Islamic terrorists" in the country was "rooted" in the "ideology and objective" to "rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate".

She said US President Donald Trump’s newly begun talks with Bangladesh’s interim government on the issue while “The talks are just beginning between President Trump's new cabinet coming in and the Government of Bangladesh, but this continues to remain a central focus area of concern".