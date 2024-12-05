ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Set To Wipe Mujibur Rahman's Image Off Banknotes, New Ones To Feature July Uprising

The new notes in Bangladesh, which are being printed, will not include the image of Sheikh Mujibar Rahman.

Bangladesh Set To Wipe Mujibur Rahman's Image Off Banknotes, New Ones To Feature July Uprising
File photo of Muhammad Yunus (AP)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

Dhaka: Months after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister, Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– her father and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes.

Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, the Dhaka Tribune reported Thursday, referring to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser, the head of an interim government.

According to the central bank, banknotes of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 are being printed on the instructions of the interim government.

“The new notes will not include image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the paper reported, quoting the bank. Religious structures, Bengali traditions, and "graffiti" drawn during the July uprising will be included, it said.

“I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months,” it quoted Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha as saying.

According to the paper, officials from the bank and the Ministry of Finance said the leader’s image will be removed from the current notes. Initially, the design of the four notes is being changed, and the others will be redesigned in phases, they said.

The Finance Ministry's Finance Institute Division submitted a detailed design proposal for the new notes in September.

The legacy of Mujibur Rahman – often called the Father of the Nation – came under attack during the protests, which were initially against a controversial job quota. His statues and murals bearing his image were targeted as his daughter fled to India, and is reported to be still living there. She has directly targeted Yunus in recent remarks, accusing him of failing to protect the minorities, including Hindus.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has termed her remarks as “hate speech”, and the country's leaders said a smear campaign is on against the Yunus government.

Dhaka: Months after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister, Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– her father and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes.

Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, the Dhaka Tribune reported Thursday, referring to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser, the head of an interim government.

According to the central bank, banknotes of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 are being printed on the instructions of the interim government.

“The new notes will not include image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the paper reported, quoting the bank. Religious structures, Bengali traditions, and "graffiti" drawn during the July uprising will be included, it said.

“I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months,” it quoted Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha as saying.

According to the paper, officials from the bank and the Ministry of Finance said the leader’s image will be removed from the current notes. Initially, the design of the four notes is being changed, and the others will be redesigned in phases, they said.

The Finance Ministry's Finance Institute Division submitted a detailed design proposal for the new notes in September.

The legacy of Mujibur Rahman – often called the Father of the Nation – came under attack during the protests, which were initially against a controversial job quota. His statues and murals bearing his image were targeted as his daughter fled to India, and is reported to be still living there. She has directly targeted Yunus in recent remarks, accusing him of failing to protect the minorities, including Hindus.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has termed her remarks as “hate speech”, and the country's leaders said a smear campaign is on against the Yunus government.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MUJBIR RAHMANSHEIKH HASINABANGLADESH BANKMUHAMMAD YUNUSBANGLADESH NOTES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.