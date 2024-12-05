ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Set To Wipe Mujibur Rahman's Image Off Banknotes, New Ones To Feature July Uprising

Dhaka: Months after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as prime minister, Bangladesh has begun the process of erasing the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman -– her father and the iconic figure behind the founding of the country -- from its currency notes.

Bangladesh Bank is printing new notes, including in them features of the July uprising, the Dhaka Tribune reported Thursday, referring to the student-led protests that forced Hasina to flee to India on August 5. Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took charge as Chief Adviser, the head of an interim government.

According to the central bank, banknotes of Taka 20, 100, 500, and 1,000 are being printed on the instructions of the interim government.

“The new notes will not include image of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” the paper reported, quoting the bank. Religious structures, Bengali traditions, and "graffiti" drawn during the July uprising will be included, it said.

“I hope the new note could be released in the market within the next six months,” it quoted Bangladesh Bank executive director Husneara Shikha as saying.