Bangladesh Seeks Apology From Pakistan Over 1971 Atrocities

In the meeting with Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch, Bangladesh foreign secretary Jashim Uddin sought a public apology from Islamabad over the 1971 atrocities.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : April 17, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhaka: Bangladesh raised “historically unresolved issues” and sought a public apology from Pakistan over the 1971 atrocities as the two countries held their first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years here on Thursday.

Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.

“We have raised the historically unresolved issues with Pakistan,” Bangladesh foreign secretary Jashim Uddin told reporters after the Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) with his visiting Pakistani counterpart Amna Baloch.

