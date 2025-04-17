ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Seeks Apology From Pakistan Over 1971 Atrocities

Dhaka: Bangladesh raised “historically unresolved issues” and sought a public apology from Pakistan over the 1971 atrocities as the two countries held their first foreign secretary-level talks in 15 years here on Thursday.

Dhaka also asked Pakistan to pay USD 4.3 billion as its share from the combined assets at the time when East Pakistan split from Pakistan in 1971 to form an independent Bangladesh.