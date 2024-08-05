ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Will Not Make Political Comeback, Says Her Son Joy

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 12 hours ago

Sheikh Hasina resignation protests in Bangladesh
File photo of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (AFP)

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.

Shortly after local media showed the embattled leader boarding a military helicopter and fleeing the country with her sister, Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president's guidance on forming an interim government. He promised that the military would stand down, and launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government, and asked citizens for time to restore peace. “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us," he added. The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

She has landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi. She was received by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Airbase.

LIVE FEED

10:17 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | 'Honoured that Sheikh Hasina feels safe in Bharat': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of great honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina "feels safe in Bharat" after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and landed near Delhi in a military aircraft amid unrest in her country.

Ranaut, a national award-winning actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, also criticised those questioning "Hindu Rastra (a Hindu nation)". She claimed that Muslim countries are not safe "even for Muslims.

"Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!! "No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya," the 38-year-old MP, who has often courted controversies with her remarks, said in a post on X.

Hasina on Monday fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive violent protests with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum. She landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi.

9:04 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Hasina Will Not Make A Political Comeback, Says Son Joy

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not make a political comeback, her son and former official adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Monday, asserting that she left the country for her own safety on her family's insistence. Hasina, 76, resigned and left the country for London earlier in the day amid mass protests against her government.

In an interview with Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy said there would be no political comeback for his mother. He said that Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

Joy said that his mother, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her", according to the report.

Expressing Hasina's disappointment, he said, "She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

It is likely that Sheikh Hasina will meet her daughter, who resides in New Delhi. The clashes between protesters demanding Hasina's resignation and the ruling Awami League supporters in different parts of Bangladesh on Sunday erupted days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters. At least 300 people have been killed within a fortnight.

8:39 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Prime Minister Chairs CCS Meeting At His House; Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence in New Delhi over the developments in Bangladesh, sources said. Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting, they added.

Bangladesh protest Sheikh Hasina resignation
Protesters carry a member of the army on their shoulders as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP)

8:25 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | US Embassy In Dhaka Issues Emergency Advisory For American Citizens

The US Embassy in Dhaka issued an emergency advisory for American citizens. "US citizens should shelter in a safe place and strongly consider returning to the United States when safe to do so. Further violence connected to the government transition is possible," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh protests
Protesters celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh Prime Minister (AP)

8:05 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Home Minister Amit Shah Monitoring Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the borders of India are well-protected and no illegal influx will be allowed, sources said. They said Shah is monitoring the situation and has asked forces to remain vigilant at the borders. They also said that the Union Home Minister spoke to leaders from Tripura.

It is also understood that around 200 truck drivers were stuck in Bangladesh amid the turmoil in the country.

Bangladesh protests Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

7:55 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates |T20 Women's World Cup in Bangladesh: ICC Says Monitoring Situation Amid Political Unrest

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) internal security team is monitoring the unrest in Bangladesh, which has forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, but it will wait and watch before deciding the fate of the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled there in October. The event is to be organised from October 3 to 20.

An interim government will be taking over in Bangladesh, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday in Dhaka amid massive protests against the Hasina government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. For the ICC, it is a simple "wait and watch" policy for now.

"The ICC has an independent security monitoring system across all its member nations. The situation is being monitored closely but with seven weeks left for the tournament to begin, it will be too early to comment whether the tournament will be shifted from Bangladesh," an ICC board member told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

7:36 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Indigo Cancels Flight To Dhaka On August 6

Indigo has cancelled all their flights to Dhaka in view of the developments in Bangladesh. In a post on X, Indigo said, "In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development."

"Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available at https://bit.ly/3ARdrd8 We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments," Indigo said in another post on X.

7:14 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | EAM S Jaishankar Meets Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. Jaishankar briefed Gandhi, an MP from Raebareli on the situation in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina Protests in Bangladesh Hindon Airbase NSA Ajit Doval S Jaishankar
File photo of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

6:50 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | EAM S Jaishankar Briefs Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. The Union External Affairs Minister is likely to give a statement in Parliament on Tuesday, August 6 in this regard.

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Airbase Near New Delhi
File photo of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)

6:37 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Protesters Damage Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka

An unruly mob on Monday damaged the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum located at the Dhanmondi area in Dhaka, eyewitnesses said. The protesters on Monday afternoon set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The museum was dedicated to Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated while serving as president in 1975. The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in the same area was also damaged by the unruly mob, according to eyewitnesses. The development comes as a massive protest forced Prime Minister Sheikh to resign and leave Bangladesh. Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government was being formed and urged protesters to end the violence.

Sheikh Hasina resignation protests in Bangladesh
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday (AP)

6:16 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Air India Cancels Flights To And From Dhaka

Air India on Monday cancelled flights to and from Dhaka. In a statement, Air India said, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

5:46 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad; Received By NSA Doval

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi, sources said. She was received at the Hindon Air Base by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Hasina's 15-year-old rule ended following massive protests by students in the country. Sources further said that Hasina has not sought refuge in India and will be leaving for London in the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh protests
An army person stands guard during a curfew following violence during protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday (AP)

5:32 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express Cancelled

The services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway said, citing a message from the authorities concerned in Bangladesh. The services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will remain suspended on August 6, the ER said in a statement.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained cancelled since July 21 following large-scale violent protests

Bangaldesh developments Sheikh Hasina resignation
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday (AP)

5:24 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Leaving For London Via India: Diplomatic Sources

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, PTI reported quoting multiple diplomatic sources. Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI. Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)

5:05 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Security Beefed Up At Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister and an imminent takeover by an interim government in the neighbouring country. Police have also tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Hasina lands in the national capital, an officer said.

Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. "More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

4:59 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges All To Maintain Peace In Bengal, Avoid Provocation

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation. Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, Banerjee said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal Assembly. "Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

4:45 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh's Iron Lady Sheikh Hasina Falls After 15 Years In Power

Sheikh Hasina once helped rescue Bangladesh from military rule but her long rule came to a sudden end on Monday as protesters stormed her palace in Dhaka. Her 15 consecutive years in power were marked by an economic rebirth but also by the mass arrest of political opponents and human rights sanctions against her security forces. The daughter of a revolutionary who led Bangladesh to independence, Hasina presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once written off by US statesman Henry Kissinger as an irredeemable "basket case". Read More...

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina (AP)

4:25 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | 'I'm taking all responsibility', Army Chief After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Leaves Country

Shortly after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said an interim government was taking over, even as he appealed for peace and assured people that the police or army would not open fire. “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said in an address in Dhaka. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in the televised address. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence.

Men cry as the dead body of a man, who was killed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, is brought to a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Men cry as the dead body of a man, who was killed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, is brought to a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP)

4:18 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | BSF Orders 'High Alert' Along Bangladesh Border; DG, Senior Officers in Kolkata

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said. BSF director general (acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders have landed in Kolkata to review the security situation, they said.

The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately", a senior officer told PTI. The leaves of all the personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled in the last few weeks after Bangladesh witnessed massive protests and now all units have been asked to "acquire an all alert posture", he said. The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states.

File Photo
File Photo (ETV Bharat)

4:14 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Heading To India, Claim Reports

In a dramatic turn of events following Sunday's violent protests, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday as masses of protesters demanding her resignation stormed her palace and roamed the streets of Dhaka.

Her resignation came against the backdrop of violence in the country that has killed at least 300 people including over 100 on Sunday. Reports said Hasina left the country and was heading to India, a claim that has not been independently verified by ETV Bharat so far. Leading Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo also reported that Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana had left the country.

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against now former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against now former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP)

4:07 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Complete Internet Shutdown

Hours before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned, the government Monday morning ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". The police and military were seen on roads as protesters started gathering in the capital. At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas on Monday, The Daily Star newspaper said.

Some students from various educational institutions gathered at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar before and after 10 am to participate in the 'March to Dhaka' programme, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them. All students and parents were requested to return home safely.

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, Prothom Alo reported. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has rescheduled their "Long March to Dhaka" to be held on Monday, a day earlier than initially planned.

Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday, ending 15 years in power as thousands of protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence.

Shortly after local media showed the embattled leader boarding a military helicopter and fleeing the country with her sister, Bangladesh’s military chief Gen. Waker-uz-Zaman announced plans to seek the president's guidance on forming an interim government. He promised that the military would stand down, and launch an investigation into the deadly crackdowns that fueled outrage against the government, and asked citizens for time to restore peace. “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

“Now, the students’ duty is to stay calm and help us," he added. The protests began peacefully as frustrated students demanded an end to a quota system for government jobs, but the demonstrations have since morphed into an unprecedented challenge and uprising against Hasina and her ruling Awami League party. The government attempted to quell the violence with force, leaving nearly 300 people dead and fueling further outrage and calls for Hasina to step down.

She has landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi. She was received by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at the Hindon Airbase.

LIVE FEED

10:17 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | 'Honoured that Sheikh Hasina feels safe in Bharat': BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Monday said it is a matter of great honour that Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina "feels safe in Bharat" after Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and landed near Delhi in a military aircraft amid unrest in her country.

Ranaut, a national award-winning actor and BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, also criticised those questioning "Hindu Rastra (a Hindu nation)". She claimed that Muslim countries are not safe "even for Muslims.

"Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!! "No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya," the 38-year-old MP, who has often courted controversies with her remarks, said in a post on X.

Hasina on Monday fled the country in a military aircraft amid massive violent protests with the army stepping in to fill the power vacuum. She landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi.

9:04 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Hasina Will Not Make A Political Comeback, Says Son Joy

Bangladesh's ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not make a political comeback, her son and former official adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said on Monday, asserting that she left the country for her own safety on her family's insistence. Hasina, 76, resigned and left the country for London earlier in the day amid mass protests against her government.

In an interview with Newshour on the BBC World Service, Joy said there would be no political comeback for his mother. He said that Hasina had been considering resigning since Sunday and had left the country for her own safety after her family insisted.

Joy said that his mother, who ruled Bangladesh for 15 years, was "so disappointed that after all her hard work, for a minority to rise up against her", according to the report.

Expressing Hasina's disappointment, he said, "She has turned Bangladesh around. When she took over power, it was considered a failing state. It was a poor country. Until today it was considered one of the rising tigers of Asia. She's very disappointed."

It is likely that Sheikh Hasina will meet her daughter, who resides in New Delhi. The clashes between protesters demanding Hasina's resignation and the ruling Awami League supporters in different parts of Bangladesh on Sunday erupted days after more than 200 people were killed in violent clashes between police and mostly student protesters. At least 300 people have been killed within a fortnight.

8:39 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Prime Minister Chairs CCS Meeting At His House; Amit Shah, S Jaishankar Present

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) at his official residence in New Delhi over the developments in Bangladesh, sources said. Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were present at the meeting, they added.

Bangladesh protest Sheikh Hasina resignation
Protesters carry a member of the army on their shoulders as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh (AP)

8:25 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | US Embassy In Dhaka Issues Emergency Advisory For American Citizens

The US Embassy in Dhaka issued an emergency advisory for American citizens. "US citizens should shelter in a safe place and strongly consider returning to the United States when safe to do so. Further violence connected to the government transition is possible," the US Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh protests
Protesters celebrate the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Bangladesh Prime Minister (AP)

8:05 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Home Minister Amit Shah Monitoring Situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the borders of India are well-protected and no illegal influx will be allowed, sources said. They said Shah is monitoring the situation and has asked forces to remain vigilant at the borders. They also said that the Union Home Minister spoke to leaders from Tripura.

It is also understood that around 200 truck drivers were stuck in Bangladesh amid the turmoil in the country.

Bangladesh protests Sheikh Hasina resignation
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

7:55 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates |T20 Women's World Cup in Bangladesh: ICC Says Monitoring Situation Amid Political Unrest

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) internal security team is monitoring the unrest in Bangladesh, which has forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country, but it will wait and watch before deciding the fate of the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled there in October. The event is to be organised from October 3 to 20.

An interim government will be taking over in Bangladesh, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday in Dhaka amid massive protests against the Hasina government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. For the ICC, it is a simple "wait and watch" policy for now.

"The ICC has an independent security monitoring system across all its member nations. The situation is being monitored closely but with seven weeks left for the tournament to begin, it will be too early to comment whether the tournament will be shifted from Bangladesh," an ICC board member told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

7:36 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Indigo Cancels Flight To Dhaka On August 6

Indigo has cancelled all their flights to Dhaka in view of the developments in Bangladesh. In a post on X, Indigo said, "In view of the ongoing situation in Dhaka, all flights scheduled for tomorrow have unfortunately been cancelled. We understand that this may cause significant inconvenience and disruption to your travel plans and we sincerely regret this development."

"Our customer experience team is available round the clock to assist all affected customers. Alternatively, rebook and full refund options are available at https://bit.ly/3ARdrd8 We appreciate your continued trust and patience, and will keep you updated on further developments," Indigo said in another post on X.

7:14 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | EAM S Jaishankar Meets Leader Of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. Jaishankar briefed Gandhi, an MP from Raebareli on the situation in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina Protests in Bangladesh Hindon Airbase NSA Ajit Doval S Jaishankar
File photo of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with his sister Priyanka Gandhi (ANI)

6:50 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | EAM S Jaishankar Briefs Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the ongoing developments in Bangladesh. The Union External Affairs Minister is likely to give a statement in Parliament on Tuesday, August 6 in this regard.

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Airbase Near New Delhi
File photo of Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI)

6:37 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Protesters Damage Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre in Dhaka

An unruly mob on Monday damaged the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC) and the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum located at the Dhanmondi area in Dhaka, eyewitnesses said. The protesters on Monday afternoon set fire to several key locations in Dhaka, including Bangabandhu Bhaban, also known as the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum, at Dhanmondi 32, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

The museum was dedicated to Hasina's father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated while serving as president in 1975. The Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre located in the same area was also damaged by the unruly mob, according to eyewitnesses. The development comes as a massive protest forced Prime Minister Sheikh to resign and leave Bangladesh. Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced that an interim government was being formed and urged protesters to end the violence.

Sheikh Hasina resignation protests in Bangladesh
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Monday (AP)

6:16 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Air India Cancels Flights To And From Dhaka

Air India on Monday cancelled flights to and from Dhaka. In a statement, Air India said, "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Dhaka with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. Safety of our guests and crew remains our foremost priority. For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999."

5:46 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Lands At Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad; Received By NSA Doval

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, has landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad near New Delhi, sources said. She was received at the Hindon Air Base by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Hasina's 15-year-old rule ended following massive protests by students in the country. Sources further said that Hasina has not sought refuge in India and will be leaving for London in the United Kingdom.

Sheikh Hasina resignation Bangladesh protests
An army person stands guard during a curfew following violence during protests against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday (AP)

5:32 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express Cancelled

The services of Kolkata-Dhaka-Kolkata Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Tuesday, the Eastern Railway said, citing a message from the authorities concerned in Bangladesh. The services of Maitree Express, which has not been operational since July 19, will remain suspended on August 6, the ER said in a statement.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 100 lives in the last two days. An interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. The operations of the bi-weekly Kolkata-Khulna-Kolkata Bandhan Express have also remained cancelled since July 21 following large-scale violent protests

Bangaldesh developments Sheikh Hasina resignation
Protesters climb a public monument as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday (AP)

5:24 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Leaving For London Via India: Diplomatic Sources

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned on Monday following unprecedented anti-government protests, is on her way to London through India, PTI reported quoting multiple diplomatic sources. Hasina is learnt to be travelling in a transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force and it is expected to have a stopover in India. It is not immediately clear whether the military transport aircraft will take her beyond India or she will travel to London in a different plane.

India decided to provide a safe passage through the Indian airspace to Hasina's aircraft following a request from Dhaka, the sources cited above told PTI. Indian government sources said New Delhi is closely following the fast-paced developments in Dhaka. There is no reaction yet from India on the unfolding developments in Bangladesh.

Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024.
Protesters shout slogans as they celebrate after getting the news of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. (AP)

5:05 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Security Beefed Up At Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi: Police

The Delhi Police has beefed up security at the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's resignation as prime minister and an imminent takeover by an interim government in the neighbouring country. Police have also tightened security outside the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in case Hasina lands in the national capital, an officer said.

Hasina has resigned and an interim government is taking over, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman announced on Monday. "More barricades have been placed outside the commission and the number of police personnel deployed there has been increased," a Delhi Police officer said.

4:59 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Urges All To Maintain Peace In Bengal, Avoid Provocation

Amid the ongoing unrest in neighbouring Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the people of the state to maintain peace and avoid provocation. Declining to comment on developments in Bangladesh, Banerjee said it is a matter for the Ministry of External Affairs to respond.

"I would appeal to all citizens of West Bengal to maintain peace and avoid all forms of provocation," Banerjee told reporters at the West Bengal Assembly. "Whatever decision the Centre takes on this issue, we will abide by it," she said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday resigned and left the country amid massive protests against her government that claimed more than 106 lives in the last two days.

4:45 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh's Iron Lady Sheikh Hasina Falls After 15 Years In Power

Sheikh Hasina once helped rescue Bangladesh from military rule but her long rule came to a sudden end on Monday as protesters stormed her palace in Dhaka. Her 15 consecutive years in power were marked by an economic rebirth but also by the mass arrest of political opponents and human rights sanctions against her security forces. The daughter of a revolutionary who led Bangladesh to independence, Hasina presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once written off by US statesman Henry Kissinger as an irredeemable "basket case". Read More...

Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina (AP)

4:25 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | 'I'm taking all responsibility', Army Chief After Sheikh Hasina Resigns, Leaves Country

Shortly after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman said an interim government was taking over, even as he appealed for peace and assured people that the police or army would not open fire. “Keep faith in the military, we will investigate all the killings and punish the responsible,” he said in an address in Dhaka. “I have ordered that no army and police will indulge in any kind of firing.”

"I'm taking all responsibility (of the country). Please cooperate," he said in the televised address. There were unconfirmed reports that she was headed to a city in India. The Army chief said he had met political leaders and told them the Army would take over responsibility for law and order. More than 100 people have been killed in the protests against the Hasina government over the last two days. The country has been witnessing fierce demonstrations over the controversial quota system that reserves 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. Zaman also urged restraint and asked protesters to end the violence.

Men cry as the dead body of a man, who was killed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, is brought to a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Men cry as the dead body of a man, who was killed during the anti-government protests in Bangladesh, is brought to a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP)

4:18 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | BSF Orders 'High Alert' Along Bangladesh Border; DG, Senior Officers in Kolkata

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday issued a "high alert" across all its formations along the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh border in the wake of the developments in the neighbouring country, officials said. BSF director general (acting) Daljit Singh Chawdhary and other senior commanders have landed in Kolkata to review the security situation, they said.

The force has directed all its field commanders to be "on ground" and "deploy all personnel on border duty immediately", a senior officer told PTI. The leaves of all the personnel posted along the Bangladesh border were cancelled in the last few weeks after Bangladesh witnessed massive protests and now all units have been asked to "acquire an all alert posture", he said. The BSF guards the Indian front on the eastern flank of the country that runs along five states.

File Photo
File Photo (ETV Bharat)

4:14 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Sheikh Hasina Heading To India, Claim Reports

In a dramatic turn of events following Sunday's violent protests, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday as masses of protesters demanding her resignation stormed her palace and roamed the streets of Dhaka.

Her resignation came against the backdrop of violence in the country that has killed at least 300 people including over 100 on Sunday. Reports said Hasina left the country and was heading to India, a claim that has not been independently verified by ETV Bharat so far. Leading Bengali newspaper Prothom Alo also reported that Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana had left the country.

Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against now former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024.
Men run past a shopping center which was set on fire by protesters during a rally against now former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (AP)

4:07 PM, 5 Aug 2024 (IST)

Bangladesh Protest Live Updates | Complete Internet Shutdown

Hours before Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned, the government Monday morning ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka". The police and military were seen on roads as protesters started gathering in the capital. At least six people were killed during clashes between police and protesters in Jatrabari and Dhaka Medical College areas on Monday, The Daily Star newspaper said.

Some students from various educational institutions gathered at Dhaka Central Shaheed Minar before and after 10 am to participate in the 'March to Dhaka' programme, prompting the police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them. All students and parents were requested to return home safely.

At least 101 people, including 14 policemen, were killed in clashes on Sunday, Prothom Alo reported. The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement has rescheduled their "Long March to Dhaka" to be held on Monday, a day earlier than initially planned.

Last Updated : 12 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SHEIKH HASINADHAKA SITUATIONBANGLADESH ARMYBANGLADESH PROTEST UPDATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Female Sharks Make Babies Alone In Italy

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.