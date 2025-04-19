ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Police Requests Interpol For Red Corner Notice For Sheikh Hasina, 11 Others

Hasina has been living in India since August 5, 2024, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.

Bangladesh Police Requests Interpol For Red Corner Notice For Sheikh Hasina, 11 Others
File photo of Sheikh Hasina (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 19, 2025 at 11:45 PM IST

1 Min Read

Dhaka: The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has submitted a request to the Interpol seeking a red notice against 12 persons, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a media report said Saturday.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

The NCB processes such requests based on appeals from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, The Daily Star said, quoting Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media).

Confirming the development, Sagor said at the Police Headquarters: "These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings." A red notice is used by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal action. Interpol assists in tracking the whereabouts of fugitives living abroad, and once confirmed, the information is shared with relevant authorities, the newspaper said.

Weeks after Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government on August 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

In November last year, the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the ICT formally asked the Police Headquarters to seek Interpol's help in arresting Hasina and others identified as fugitives.

On January 21, Bangladesh's interim government said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary.

Dhaka: The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has submitted a request to the Interpol seeking a red notice against 12 persons, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, a media report said Saturday.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

The NCB processes such requests based on appeals from courts, public prosecutors, or investigating agencies, The Daily Star said, quoting Enamul Haque Sagor, assistant inspector general (media).

Confirming the development, Sagor said at the Police Headquarters: "These applications are filed in connection with allegations that emerge during investigations or through ongoing case proceedings." A red notice is used by Interpol to help locate and provisionally arrest individuals pending extradition or similar legal action. Interpol assists in tracking the whereabouts of fugitives living abroad, and once confirmed, the information is shared with relevant authorities, the newspaper said.

Weeks after Muhammad Yunus took over as the Chief Adviser of the Interim government on August 8, Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

In November last year, the Chief Prosecutor's Office of the ICT formally asked the Police Headquarters to seek Interpol's help in arresting Hasina and others identified as fugitives.

On January 21, Bangladesh's interim government said it will continue its efforts to bring deposed Hasina back from India and will seek international intervention if necessary.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BANGLADESH POLICESHEIKH HASINAINTERPOLNCB OF BANGLADESH POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Love With Urdu, Barabanki Man Retells The Ramayana Through 7,000 Couplets In 500 Pages

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Assassin's Creed Shadows Review: A Gorgeous World, A Familiar Tale

Kashmiri Carpet Weaving In Photos: How Trump Tariffs Threaten This Centuries-Old Industry

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.