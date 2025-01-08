ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Interim Govt Revokes Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Passport

Ousted PM Hasina has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following massive student-led protest that toppled her regime.

File photo of Sheikh Hasina
File photo of Sheikh Hasina (IANS)
By PTI

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government on Tuesday said it has revoked the passport of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 96 others over their alleged involvement in enforced disappearances and the July killings.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's (AL) 16-year regime.

Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has issued arrest warrants for Hasina and several former Cabinet ministers, advisers, and military and civil officials for “crimes against humanity and genocide”.

Addressing a press briefing here, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder said, "The Passports Department cancelled passports of 22 people involved in enforced disappearances, while passports of 75 people, including Sheikh Hasina, were revoked due to their involvement in the July killings.”

He, however, did not reveal the names of the remaining individuals whose passports were cancelled, the state-run BSS news agency reported.

