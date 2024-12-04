ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Interim Govt Has Absolute Obligation To Protect Its Hindu Minority: US Congressman

Congressman Brad Sherman said that the Bangladeshi interim government needs to address the protests of minority Hindus in outcry over the recent wave of attacks.

Bangladesh Interim Govt Has Absolute Obligation To Protect Its Hindu Minority: US Congressman
Congressman Brad Sherman (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Washington: An influential US lawmaker on Tuesday said the interim Bangladeshi government has an absolute obligation to protect the minority Hindu community in the country after the fall of the democratically-elected Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Hindus from Bangladesh organised a rally at the White house demanding release of Chinmaya Das and protection for Hindus of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh’s interim government has an absolute obligation to protect its Hindu minority and meaningfully address the protests of thousands of minority Hindus in outcry over the recent wave of attacks and harassment,” Congressman Brad Sherman said in a statement.

“With the calls for an investigation from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk for killings and other rights violations during the violent unrest leading up to and after the fall of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current administration must demonstrate leadership in eliminating acts of violence against the Hindu community,” Sherman said.

Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion called on the outgoing Biden-Harris administration to take all possible measures to prevent further escalation of violence by radical Islamists against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Based on the feedback we are getting from #Bangladesh, Hindu monk and civil rights defender Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, who has been incarcerated by the interim government, faces a serious threat to his life, in custody,” he said.

Read More:

  1. Agartala Bangladesh Mission Attack: 'Relationship Cannot Be Reduced To One Incident', Says Indian Envoy
  2. Security Tightened At Akhaura ICP; Bangladesh Mission In Agartala Suspends Services
  3. Bangladesh’s Interim Govt Adviser Accuses India Of Failure Over Agartala Incident

Washington: An influential US lawmaker on Tuesday said the interim Bangladeshi government has an absolute obligation to protect the minority Hindu community in the country after the fall of the democratically-elected Sheikh Hasina-led government earlier this year.

Over the weekend, Hindus from Bangladesh organised a rally at the White house demanding release of Chinmaya Das and protection for Hindus of Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh’s interim government has an absolute obligation to protect its Hindu minority and meaningfully address the protests of thousands of minority Hindus in outcry over the recent wave of attacks and harassment,” Congressman Brad Sherman said in a statement.

“With the calls for an investigation from the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk for killings and other rights violations during the violent unrest leading up to and after the fall of Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the current administration must demonstrate leadership in eliminating acts of violence against the Hindu community,” Sherman said.

Utsav Chakrabarti, executive director of HinduACTion called on the outgoing Biden-Harris administration to take all possible measures to prevent further escalation of violence by radical Islamists against the Hindus in Bangladesh.

“Based on the feedback we are getting from #Bangladesh, Hindu monk and civil rights defender Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, who has been incarcerated by the interim government, faces a serious threat to his life, in custody,” he said.

Read More:

  1. Agartala Bangladesh Mission Attack: 'Relationship Cannot Be Reduced To One Incident', Says Indian Envoy
  2. Security Tightened At Akhaura ICP; Bangladesh Mission In Agartala Suspends Services
  3. Bangladesh’s Interim Govt Adviser Accuses India Of Failure Over Agartala Incident

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HINDUS IN BANGLADESHBANGLADESH HINDUSUS CONGRESSMANBANGLADESH INTERIM GOVT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.