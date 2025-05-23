ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh's Interim Govt Chief Yunus Mulls Resignation: Report

Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government chief Professor Muhammad Yunus mulls resignation as he finds it difficult to work because political parties failed to reach a common ground, BBC Bangla service reported at midnight on Thursday, quoting student-led National Citizen Party CP party chief Nhid Islam.

"We have been hearing news of Sir's (Yunus) resignation since this morning. So I went to meet the sir to discuss that issue . . . He said he is thinking about it. He feels that the situation is such that he cannot work," Islam told the BBC Bangla.

The NCP convenor said Chief Adviser Yunus expressed his fear that he would not be able to work in the current situation of the country, saying, “I won't be able to work unless the political parties can reach a common ground".

The leader of the NCP who visibly emerged with Yunus’s blessings in February this year, said he told Yunus “to stay strong for the sake of the country's security, and future and to meet the expectations of the mass uprising”.

Islam said he told the chief adviser he expected the political parties would forge unity and cooperate with him, and "I hope everyone will cooperate with him".