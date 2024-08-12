ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Home Minister Says No Plans To Ban Ousted PM Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party

File- Students paint a mural outside the vandalised residence turned museum of Bangladesh’s founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, that was burned in the aftermath of the political unrest in Dhaka on August 10, 2024. ( AFP )

Dhaka, Bangladesh: Bangladesh's new home minister said Monday the interim government now running the country had no intention of banning ousted premier Sheikh Hasina's Awami League party. "The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh -- we don't deny this," Sakhawat Hossain told reporters. "When the election comes, (they should) contest the elections."

Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India a week ago as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure. Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents.

But new home minister Sakhawat Hossain said the government had no intention of banning Hasina's Awami League party. "The party has made many contributions to Bangladesh -- we don't deny this," he told reporters. "When the election comes, (they should) contest the elections."

'Police back on streets as strike ends'

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi police resumed patrols of the capital Dhaka on Monday, ending a weeklong strike that left a law and order vacuum following the abrupt ouster of autocratic ex-premier Sheikh Hasina. Officers vanished from the streets of the sprawling megacity of 20 million people last week after Hasina's resignation and flight abroad ended her 15-year rule.

Police were loathed for spearheading a lethal crackdown on the weeks of protests that forced her departure, with 42 officers among the more than 450 people killed. Police had vowed not to resume work until their safety on duty was guaranteed, but they agreed to return after late-night talks with the new interim government, helmed by Yunus.

"It's good to be back," assistant commissioner Snehasish Das told AFP while standing at a busy intersection directing traffic. "As we feel secure now, we are back on duty." Student-led protests against Hasina's government had been largely peaceful until police attempted to violently disperse them.

Around 450 of the country's 600 police stations were targeted in arson and vandalism attacks over the past month, according to the national police union. Some began reopening late last week under guard by the army, an institution held in higher esteem for largely refusing to participate in the crackdown.