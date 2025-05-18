ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Says Will Follow Legal Process For Repatriating Illegal Indians

Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Md Jahangir Chowdhury said that " it does not engage in 'push-ins' like India but believes in resolving issues through diplomacy"

Bangladesh Flag
Bangladesh Flag (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 18, 2025 at 7:53 AM IST

Dhaka: Bangladesh Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury on Saturday said that Indian nationals found staying illegally in the country will be repatriated through proper diplomatic channels.

The adviser made these remarks after inaugurating the third floating Border Outpost in Satkhira, news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported. Bangladesh does not engage in “push-ins like India but believes in resolving issues through diplomacy", Chowdhury said, according to The Dhaka Tribune newspaper.

“Bangladesh has always abided by international laws and protocols,” he said. “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has already written to India regarding the matter. Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain and National Security Adviser and Chief Adviser’s High Representative on Rohingya Affairs Khalilur Rahman are maintaining diplomatic communication on the issue,” he added.

He said that India has been informed that if any Bangladeshi citizen is residing in India illegally, they should be returned through proper channels. Similarly, if any Indian nationals are found to be staying in Bangladesh without authorisation, they will be repatriated following legal procedures, he said. He added: “We have requested the Indian side not to conduct push-ins but to follow formal repatriation procedures.”

The adviser claimed that on Friday, an attempt was made by India “to push in individuals along the Brahmanbaria border, which was foiled with the help of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar members, and local residents”. “If the local community remains united and vigilant, such push-ins can be resisted,” the adviser said.

