Bangladesh’s Crackdown On Hizb Ut-Tahrir: How Will India See This?

New Delhi: Bangladesh’s interim government has launched a crackdown on the banned Islamist outfit Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT) this week, in what is seemingly a strong message against radical extremism in the region. The move comes at a critical juncture when South Asia faces rising threats from transnational jihadist networks.

According to reports in the Bangladesh media, authorities have arrested at least 36 HuT members since Friday. The reports, citing Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office, stated that among those arrested was Saiful Islam, one of the group’s key organisers.

According to a report in the Bdnews24.com news portal, police launched a nationwide crackdown to apprehend members of the outfit who participated in an unauthorised gathering outside Dhaka’s Baitul Mukarram Mosque on Friday.

“We are analysing video footage of the rally,” the report quoted Inspector General of Police Baharul Alam as saying. “We have identified many members of Hizb ut-Tahrir, and they will be arrested for joining a political programme organised by a banned organisation.”

This crackdown comes amid concerns over growing radicalisation efforts in South Asia, where groups like HuT have long sought to recruit educated youth for their caliphate agenda. For India, this action has direct security implications, particularly in border states like West Bengal and Assam, where extremist elements have previously attempted to establish footholds.

Why the crackdown assumes significance for India is that it comes at a time when bilateral relations between New Delhi and Dhaka are delicately poised since the Awami League government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in August last year in the wake of a mass uprising that was sparked by a students’ movement in protest against government job quota policy. After Hasina left Bangladesh on August 5 last year and took refuge in India, an interim government headed by Nobel laureate Yunus as the Chief Adviser was installed.

However, the ousting of Hasina also saw the rise of extremist Islamist elements in Bangladesh’s political landscape, leading to large-scale violence against religious minorities, particularly Hindus. India has been continuously voicing its concerns over these developments.

In his weekly media briefing here Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India remains concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation in Bangladesh, “further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes”.

But, in recent days, some seemingly reconciliatory tones have come from Dhaka in terms of ties with New Delhi. For one, Yunus said in an interview to a British news outlet that there is no alternative to good relations with India. Both sides have also resumed negotiations on resuming some of the India-funded development projects in Bangladesh.

Now, it is widely believed that many of the student leaders who started the uprising against Hasina were trained in HuT-run madrassas.

What is the HuT, and how big is its presence in Bangladesh?

The Hizb ut-Tahrir is an international pan-Islamist and Islamic fundamentalist political organisation whose stated aim is the re-establishment of the Islamic caliphate to unite the Muslim community and implement Sharia globally. It was founded in 1953 as a political organisation in then-Jordanian-controlled Jerusalem by Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani, a Palestinian Islamic scholar from Haifa who was educated in Egypt and served as a religious court judge in what was called “Mandatory Palestine”.