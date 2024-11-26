'Unfortunate': India Reacts As Bangladesh Court Denies Bail To Hindu Leader Who Rallied For Minority Protection

Dhaka: Chinmoy Krishna Das, spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha and head of Pundarik Dham in Chittagong who was arrested by Bangladesh police on Monday, was sent to jail after a Chittagong court rejected his bail plea on Tuesday.

India reacted strongly to the denial of bail to Das and urged Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has noted with "deep concern" the arrest and denial of bail to Das. It said the incident followed multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh.

"There are several documented cases of arson and looting of minorities' homes and business establishments, as well as theft and vandalism and desecration of deities and temples. It is unfortunate that while the perpetrators of these incidents remain at large, charges should be pressed against a religious leader presenting legitimate demands through peaceful gatherings," the Ministry said.

It also said it had noted with concern the attacks on minorities protesting peacefully against the arrest of Das. "We urge Bangladesh authorities to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities, including their right of freedom of peaceful assembly and expression," the MEA said.

Earlier today, Das was produced before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of Chittagong's 6th Metropolitan Magistrate around 10:30 am local time amid tight security in connection with a case filed on October 31.

Das was taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 4:30 pm on Monday as the interim government led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus continues to face several allegations of targeting Bangladesh's Hindu community.

Several protests broke out in various parts of Bangladesh, including Chittagong, as the news about Das's arrest spread on social media. In Chittagong, hundreds of Hindus took to the streets and rallied at the Cheragi intersection.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) also urged the Indian government to take immediate steps, seeking the release of the prominent Hindu leader.

"We have come across disturbing reports that Sri Chinmoy Krishna Das, one of the prominent leaders of ISKCON Bangladesh, has been detained by the Dhaka police. It is outrageous to make baseless allegations that ISKCON has anything to do with terrorism anywhere in the world. ISKCON, Inc. urges the Government of India to take immediate steps, speak to the government of Bangladesh, and convey that we are a peace-loving Bhakti movement," ISKCON said in a statement late Monday night.

"We want the Government of Bangladesh to release Chinmoy Krishna Das immediately. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of these devotees," the statement added.