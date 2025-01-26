ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh High Commissioner Announces Direct Flights With Pakistan

Islamabad: To further strengthen bilateral ties, Bangladesh's High Commissioner to Pakistan announced plans to begin direct air services between Bangladesh and Pakistan. According to The Express Tribune, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain was speaking at a press conference in Peshawar on Saturday.

Hussain emphasised the deep and historic relationship between the two countries and expressed the intention to initiate direct flights to facilitate travel and connectivity. He noted that such a move would enhance cooperation in various sectors, including tourism, education, and trade.

However, no timeline for the direct flights was announced. The High Commissioner also highlighted the growing trade and diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan, stating that these ties would continue to grow stronger.

He underscored Bangladesh's commitment to freedom of expression, noting how social media has empowered the younger generation to voice their rights, contributing to a robust culture of free speech in the country.