Bangladesh Govt Says MEA Statement On Hindu Leader’s Arrest ‘Unfounded’, Contrary To Their Friendship

Supporters of Bangladeshi Hindu leader Krishna Das Prabhu surround the van carrying the leader after court ordered him detained pending further proceedings in Chattogram in southeastern Bangladesh, Tuesday ( AP )

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Tuesday reacted sharply to the Ministry of External Affairs statement on the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, saying it was “unfounded” and stood contrary to the spirit of friendship between the two countries.

In its statement, Dhaka said it does not interfere with the country’s judiciary, which is fully independent.

Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Das, the leader of the Hindu group, Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka.

Bangladesh said that “such unfounded statements not only misrepresent facts but also stand contrary to the spirit of friendship and understanding between the two neighbouring countries”.

Hours earlier, the MEA had said it has noted with "deep concern the arrest and denial of bail" to Das who is also the spokesperson of the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatan Jagran Jote.

"This incident follows the multiple attacks on Hindus and other minorities by extremist elements in Bangladesh," it said.

Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the MEA statement does not reflect the harmony that exists among the peoples of all faiths in the country.