Bangladesh's Ex-Premier Khaleda Zia Returns, Adding Pressure For Elections

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s ailing former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia returned to the country from London on Tuesday after four months of medical treatment, adding to pressure for its interim leaders to hold elections.

The South Asian country has been under a government led by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus since former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted in a students-led mass uprising in August last year.

Zia, Hasina’s archrival, and her Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been pushing Yunus' government to hold a national election in December to return the country to democratic rule.

Under Hasina, many opposition political parties including Zia’s BNP had either boycotted the polls or accused the authorities of rigging them. Many welcomed Hasina's overthrow as a chance to return to democratic elections, but suspicion and uncertainty have surfaced in recent months about the new government's commitment to hold elections soon.

It has said the next election will be held in either December or by June next year, depending on the extent of reforms in various sectors. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, leads the party as acting chief from exile in London.

After Zia landed at 10:43 a.m., she was greeted by senior party leaders at Dhaka's main airport. Zia, sitting in a wheelchair, smiled as she repeatedly raised her right hand to receive greetings.

Crowds gathered outside Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to welcome the returning leader, amid tight security. Thousands of supporters, many carrying Bangladesh and BNP flags, waited along about a 9-kilometer stretch of road leading to her house in Dhaka's upscale Gulshan area.