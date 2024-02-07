Bangladesh FM meets NSA Doval, discusses regional security cooperation, Rohingya issue

New Delhi: Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today met National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval KC here and discussed ways and means of cooperation to ensure regional security and maintain greater stability in the region. Both leaders had an in-depth discussion on the Rohingya issue as well.

"Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP met Shri Ajit Doval KC, National Security Adviser of India today in New Delhi. They discussed ways and means of regional cooperation for ensuring regional security and maintaining greater stability in the region and beyond", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh said in X, formerly known as Twitter.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday morning. He is visiting India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, from February 7-9.

This will be his first bilateral visit abroad as Foreign Minister after swearing in the new Government in Bangladesh. The visit reflects the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship.

"A warm welcome to FM @DrHasanMahmud62 of Bangladesh on his first official visit to India," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote on X. "India-Bangladesh's strong partnership will get further impetus with this significant visit," he said.

Foreign Minister Dr Mahmud is also scheduled to hold talks with EAM Jaishankar, in which both leaders will review the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations and chart out the agenda for future engagement. They will also exchange views on sub-regional, regional, and multilateral issues of common interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The new Bangladesh Foreign minister is expected to request India to ensure a steady supply of essential food items during the month of Ramzan and discuss ways to bolster cooperation

Earlier this January, Jaishankar met his Bangladesh counterpart Mahmud on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Kampala, Uganda. Mahmud said he had serious talks with Jaishankar to strengthen India-Bangladesh ties. Jaishankar earlier congratulated Mahmud on his appointment and said he "looks forward to receiving him in Delhi soon."

Dr Mahmud, who hails from Chittagong in the southeast of Bangladesh, served as Deputy Foreign Minister during Sheikh Hasina's second term during 2009-2014. Hasina's party, the Awami League, secured 223 seats to form the government in the elections held on January 7. The Awami League government named its 36-member cabinet after President Mohammad Shahabuddin invited them to form the government.