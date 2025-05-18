ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Easing Visa Policy For Pak Business Leaders To Boost Trade: High Commissioner

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan said Dhaka views Pakistan as a gateway to Central Asia.

Bangladesh Easing Visa Policy For Pak Business Leaders To Boost Trade: High Commissioner
Bangladesh Flag (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : May 18, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST

Karachi: Bangladesh is easing its visa policy for Pakistani business leaders, the country’s top envoy in Islamabad has said, adding that the move aims to foster economic growth between the two countries and across the region.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) on Saturday, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan said Dhaka views Pakistan as a gateway to Central Asia. “We believe in stability and economic growth in the region, which is why we are easing the visa regime for Pakistan, particularly for businessmen,“ Khan said.

"Both countries have started granting visas to trade delegations,” he added. He also said bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to cross USD 1 billion this fiscal year, expressing hope that trade will continue to grow as both nations remain committed to strengthening cooperation.

Speaking at the event, GTCCI President Bau Muneer said that Pakistan and Bangladesh, being the largest economies in SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) after India, should utilise regional trade opportunities for mutual benefit.

He said that Bangladesh's GDP has reached USD 437 billion while Pakistan's GDP stands at USD 373 billion. "It is time we join hands to maximise the trade potential." After Sheikh Hasina’s ouster as the prime minister of Bangladesh last year, the bilateral relations witnessed a thaw with high-level exchanges between the two nations.

