ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Easing Visa Policy For Pak Business Leaders To Boost Trade: High Commissioner

Karachi: Bangladesh is easing its visa policy for Pakistani business leaders, the country’s top envoy in Islamabad has said, adding that the move aims to foster economic growth between the two countries and across the region.

Speaking at a reception hosted by the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTCCI) on Saturday, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain Khan said Dhaka views Pakistan as a gateway to Central Asia. “We believe in stability and economic growth in the region, which is why we are easing the visa regime for Pakistan, particularly for businessmen,“ Khan said.

"Both countries have started granting visas to trade delegations,” he added. He also said bilateral trade between the two countries is expected to cross USD 1 billion this fiscal year, expressing hope that trade will continue to grow as both nations remain committed to strengthening cooperation.