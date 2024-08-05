ETV Bharat / international

Former Ambassador Warns of Possibility of Radical Groups Influencing the Political Landscape in Dhaka, Says 'India Needs to Be Concerned'

New Delhi : Bangladesh is currently on the boil again as anti-government protests have escalated, with demonstrators demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation. According to sources, an interim military govt has been established as the situation has gone beyond control. The Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina has reportedly stepped down and left the country. Meanwhile, army chief, Waker-Uz-Zaman, addresses the nation confirming that the Army has taken over Dhaka, urging people to cooperate and refrain from violence.

In response to the situation, G Parthasarathy, a former diplomat and commissioned officer in the Indian Army, acknowledged the challenges in Dhaka and emphasized the significance of India's relationship with Bangladesh due to the shared border, mutual interests in the Bay of Bengal, and implications for the Northeastern states. He emphasized the importance of India's close monitoring of the situation and posed the question of the military's potential involvement. Expressing concern about the current measures taken to control the violence, he also urged for a constructive approach to address the unrest.

When asked about the potential geopolitical implications, especially for India, Parthasarathy recognized Bangladesh's historical societal complexities, emphasizing the need for sustained efforts to maintain stability. He highlighted the possibility of radical groups influencing the political landscape and noted that India needs to be concerned as it might lead to communal problems that might spill over into India.The former ambassador emphasized the need for a constructive, forward-looking approach and expressed hope that the situation would be effectively managed for the benefit of all parties involved.

Bangladesh has been witnessing massive protests and violence that began last month after student groups demanded scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs. That escalated into a campaign to seek the ouster of Hasina, who won a fourth straight term in January in an election boycotted by the opposition. At least 91 people were killed and hundreds injured on Sunday in a wave of violence across the country of 170 million people as police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse tens of thousands of protesters.

Meanwhile, given the ongoing developments, India has updated its advisory on Sunday, 4th August for its nationals in Bangladesh. The advisory said, "Given ongoing developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against travelling to Bangladesh till further notice. All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements and remain in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers:+8801958383679 +8801958383680 +8801937400591". Over 8000 Indian students have left Bangladesh since the outbreak of violence in the last few weeks.

Prime Minister Hasina has served as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh consecutively since January 2009. She is the world's longest-serving Muslim woman leader whose tenure has finally come to an end.