Bangladesh Court Orders Report Submission By Nov 28 In Murder Case Against Hasina

Dhaka: A Bangladesh court on Saturday ordered the police to submit the investigation report of a murder case against former premier Sheikh Hasina and 23 others by November 28, according to media reports.

The murder case was filed over the death of an 18-year-old college student in Mirpur, Dhaka, during a crackdown by the Hasina-led Awami League government on student-led mass protests that led to her ouster.

On August 5, Hasina, 77, fled to India in the face of the violent protests against a controversial quota system in government jobs, which led to the death of hundreds of people since mid-July.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ziadur Rahman ordered the submission of the probe report by November 28 after the case was presented in his court, The Daily Star newspaper reported.