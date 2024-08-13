ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Court Opens Murder Case Against Former PM Sheikh Hasina: Lawyer

author img

By AFP

Published : Aug 13, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

A Dhaka court has opened a murder investigation against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the death of a man in police firing during civil unrest last month. The court, according to a lawyer, ordered police to accept "the murder case against the accused persons". This is the first step in a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.

A Bangladesh court has directed the police to accept a murder case against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in the previous government in connection with the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month. The acceptance of the case marks the beginning of a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.
Police officers listens to a complaint by a resident at a police station in Dhaka on August 12, 2024. (AFP)

Dhaka, Bangladesh: A court in Bangladesh opened Tuesday a murder investigation into ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in her administration over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month. Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter a week ago to neighbouring India as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure.

"A case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina and six more," said Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen. He added that the Dhaka Metropolitan Court had ordered police to accept "the murder case against the accused persons", the first step in a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.

Mia's filing with the court also named Hasina's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of Hasina's Awami League party. In addition, it named four top police officers appointed by Hasina's government who have since vacated their posts, including former police inspector general Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

It also named detective branch chief Harun-or-Rashid, and senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police officers Habibur Rahman and Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents. Police were loathed for spearheading a lethal crackdown on the weeks of protests that forced her departure, with 42 officers among the more than 450 people killed.

Dhaka, Bangladesh: A court in Bangladesh opened Tuesday a murder investigation into ousted ex-premier Sheikh Hasina and six top figures in her administration over the police killing of a man during civil unrest last month. Hasina, 76, fled by helicopter a week ago to neighbouring India as protesters flooded Dhaka's streets in a dramatic end to her iron-fisted tenure.

"A case has been filed against Sheikh Hasina and six more," said Mamun Mia, a lawyer who brought the case on behalf of a private citizen. He added that the Dhaka Metropolitan Court had ordered police to accept "the murder case against the accused persons", the first step in a criminal investigation under Bangladeshi law.

Mia's filing with the court also named Hasina's former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Obaidul Quader, the general secretary of Hasina's Awami League party. In addition, it named four top police officers appointed by Hasina's government who have since vacated their posts, including former police inspector general Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

It also named detective branch chief Harun-or-Rashid, and senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police officers Habibur Rahman and Biplob Kumar Sarker.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of thousands of her political opponents. Police were loathed for spearheading a lethal crackdown on the weeks of protests that forced her departure, with 42 officers among the more than 450 people killed.

Last Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 3:12 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDER CASE AGAINST HASINADHAKA COURT POLICE KILLINGBANGLADESH UNRESTMURDER CASE AGAINST HASINA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Inspiring Creativity: Youth Photography Society's Exhibition Showcases The Power Of Imagery

'Many Here Have Died Without Meeting': Families Split By India-Pakistan Rivalry Lose Hope

Explained | Hasina And The Geostrategic Importance Of St Martin Island In Bangladesh

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.