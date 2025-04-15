ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Court Issues Fresh Arrest Warrant Against Hasina, Her Son On Graft Charges

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Tuesday issued fresh arrest warrants against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wajed and 16 others in two cases related to alleged irregularities in allocating residential plots on the outskirts of the capital.

"Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge's court issued the warrants in two cases over the irregularities in acquiring plots in Purbachal New Town, taking into consideration the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) chargesheets,” a court official said.

According to a prosecution lawyer, most accused were government officials. The court ordered police to submit a report on April 29 if the now self-exiled ex-premier and other accused were arrested.

Judge Zakir Hossain directed officers-in-charge of over a dozen police stations in Dhaka and other parts of the country to submit progress reports on executing his order by that date, as the ACC said all of them were fugitives, the official added.

The same court earlier issued arrest warrants against Hasina, her daughter Saima Wajed Putul, her sister Sheikh Rehana, British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq and 48 others in connection with the alleged illegal acquisition of land by abusing political power.

The ACC in December launched an inquiry against Hasina and her relatives over allegations of illegally acquiring 60 kathas (1.86 acres) of government plots in Purbachal, abusing state power.

ACC Director General Akhtar Hossain said the Hasina family members “secretly and illegally” acquired six 10-katha plots on Road 203 under now developing Purbachal’s Sector 27, which was the proposed Diplomatic Zone of the land development project of state-run Rajdhani Unyan Kartripakkha.

Earlier, the High Court had formed a three-member committee headed by a former judge of the same court to investigate irregularities in the allocation of the plots.

In a related development, Hasina's niece British lawmaker Tulip Siddiq claimed that the arrest warrant against her was “politically motivated" and “there is no evidence that I've done anything wrong".