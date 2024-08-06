Bangladesh Protest | Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus Agrees to Be Chief Adviser of Interim Govt: Report

Dhaka: Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus has agreed to assume the role of chief adviser for Bangladesh's interim government, media in the country reported. This development comes amidst ongoing political turmoil and widespread protests which eventually led to the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who fled to India on Monday.

Yunus, according to a report by The Daily Star, a leading English newspaper in Bangladesh, initially hesitated when approached by student leaders, but eventually agreed to reconsider.

"When I was contacted on behalf of the students, I didn't agree at first. I told them I have a lot of work to finish," Yunus said, as reported by a source familiar with the matter. "If the students can sacrifice so much if the people of the country can sacrifice so much, then I also have some responsibility. That is why I told the students that I can take the responsibility," he was quoted as having said.

Earlier in the day, the coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement announced that Dr Yunus would be the chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh. In a video posted on social media early Tuesday morning, Nahid Islam, one of the key coordinators of the movement, said that Prof Yunus has agreed to take on this crucial responsibility at the call of the student community to save the country.

"We took 24 hours to announce a framework for the interim government. However, considering the emergency situation, we are announcing it now," Nahid said. "We have decided that the interim government would be formed in which internationally renowned Nobel Laureate Dr Mohammad Yunus, who has wide acceptability, would be the chief adviser," said Nahid, flanked by two other coordinators.

The announcement came hours after President Mohammed Shahabuddin said an interim government would be formed after dissolving the parliament as soon as possible. In a televised address to the nation late Monday night, the president also ordered the release of former prime minister Khaleda Zia, who is under house arrest after being convicted in several cases. Bangladesh descended into chaos on Monday as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina surreptitiously resigned and fled the country in a military aircraft while the Army stepped in to fill the power vacuum.

Currently abroad for treatment and attending a special event in Paris at the invitation of the Olympic Committee, Yunus is expected to return to Bangladesh "as soon as possible" to assume his new role. His appointment as chief adviser is anticipated to play a pivotal role in guiding the interim government through the current crisis and setting a course for stability and reform. (With agency Inputs)