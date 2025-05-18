ETV Bharat / international

Why Bangladesh Is Seeking Continuity After India Enforced Stricter Import Channels

New Delhi: India’s decision to tighten import entry points for a range of Bangladeshi goods has sent ripples through Dhaka’s export sector and raised questions about the future of bilateral trade.

Coming at a time of political recalibration in Bangladesh and growing Indian concerns over Dhaka’s evolving strategic posture, the port restrictions can be seen as a calibrated pressure tactic. Bangladesh interim government Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin’s assurance on Sunday that bilateral trade would remain “uninterrupted” suggests an effort to contain fallout, but it may not be enough to mask the unease now shadowing India-Bangladesh economic cooperation.

“We have not yet received any official communication from the Indian side,” the Dhaka Tribune news website quoted Bashir Uddin as telling reporters at the Secretariat in Dhaka. “Once we do, we will take appropriate steps. If any issues arise, both sides will work to resolve them through discussions.”

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued a notification on Saturday imposing port restrictions on the import of certain goods such as readymade garments, processed food items etc., from Bangladesh to India. However, such said port restriction will not apply to Bangladeshi goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan.

The directive has come into effect immediately.

“Import of all kinds of readymade garments from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port, however, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports,” a press release issued by the DGFT stated. “Import of fruit/fruit-flavoured and carbonated drinks; processed food items; cotton and cotton yarn waste; plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and granules that form input for own industries; and wooden furniture, shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations (LCSs)/Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari in West Bengal.

The port restrictions do not apply to the import of fish, LPG, edible oil, and crushed stone from Bangladesh.”

Bangladesh is India’s biggest trade partner in South Asia and India is the second biggest trade partner of Bangladesh in Asia. Bangladesh exported $1.97 billion of goods to India in Financial Year (FY) 2023-24. In FY 2023-24, the total bilateral trade has been reported as $14.01 billion, according to figures provided by the External Affairs Ministry.

Asked if India’s decision will negatively impact Bangladesh’s exports, Bashir, according to the Dhaka Tribune, said: “Not everything we export is affected. A large portion of our exports comes from the garment sector. Our focus remains on achieving competitiveness. Trade is beneficial to both countries. India also has a strong textile industry, yet they import our products based on our capabilities.”

He also expressed optimism that the trade will continue, adding that “this is in the interest of consumers and production sectors on both sides”.

India’s port restriction measure marks a shift from the traditionally liberalised trade regime India maintained with Bangladesh, particularly since the early 2010s. It appears to be a strategic economic signal, reflecting diplomatic discomfort with developments in Dhaka, especially after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 and the subsequent regime’s perceived tilt towards China and Pakistan. The new regime’s decisions, such as inviting Chinese military advisers and cooling ties with India, have triggered unease in New Delhi.

By limiting import entry points, India has seemingly exerted economic pressure on Dhaka without invoking direct tariffs or bans, maintaining WTO compliance while signalling disapproval.