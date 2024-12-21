ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Commission Finds India’s 'Involvement In Enforced Disappearances'

Dhaka: An inquiry commission formed by Bangladesh’s interim government has said that it has found India’s "involvement” in alleged incidents of “enforced disappearances” during deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime, the state-run news agency BSS reported on Saturday.

The Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha quoting the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearance said, “The Indian involvement in Bangladesh's system of enforced disappearances is a matter of public record." The report said that according to the five-member commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, there was a “persistent suggestion in law enforcement circles” that some Bangladeshi prisoners might still be languishing in Indian jails.

"We recommend the Ministries of Foreign and Home to extend their best efforts to identify any Bangladeshi citizens who may still remain incarcerated in India. It is beyond the jurisdiction of the commission to follow this trail outside Bangladesh," the commission said.