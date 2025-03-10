ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Army Refutes UN Rights Chief's Remark On Its Role During July-August Uprising

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Army on Monday refuted the UN rights chief's recent remark on its role during the July-August uprising, saying it operates within the framework of the national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles.

In an interview with BBC's HARDtalk aired on March 5, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said, “We gave the warning to the (Bangladesh) army that if they get involved it means they may not be able to be a troop-contributing country anymore".

In a statement on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - said the Bangladesh Army did not receive any direct communication or intent from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights regarding the matter.

Acknowledging the importance of human rights and constructive dialogue, the Bangladesh Army finds it necessary to clarify certain aspects of this statement to ensure accuracy and transparency, it said.

“If any such concerns were raised, they were conveyed to the erstwhile Government of Bangladesh and not directly to the Army leadership," it added. The Bangladesh Army operates within the framework of national security directives and adheres strictly to the rule of law and human rights principles, it added.