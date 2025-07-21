ETV Bharat / international

Bangladesh Air Force Training Jet Crashes Into School In Dhaka, Killing At Least 1

The Air Force training aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka's Uttara area on Monday afternoon.

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 21, 2025

Dhaka: A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka’s northern Uttara area on Monday afternoon, according to the military and a fire official. Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash. The aircraft crashed on a campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara area in the afternoon.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations office confirmed in a brief statement that the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force. Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

