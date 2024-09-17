Bangladesh Rights Activist & Hasina Confidante Shahriar Kabir Held In Dhaka; Charges Not Specified

Dhaka: Noted author and journalist Shahriar Kabir, a prominent figure associated with the Ekattorer Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee, has been arrested - the latest in a series of 'punitive actions' following the fall of the Awami League government. Kabir is top leader of an advocacy group that was vocal in demanding a trial for war criminals in the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war against Pakistan, police said on Tuesday. Charges against him were, however, not specified.



"We have arrested Shahriar Kabir," a police official said. "There are 10 cases against him for murders and other crimes", the Dhakha Police said without further details. Kabir will be produced in court later in the day. Shahriar Kabir is the president of the advisory council of the group named "Ektarer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee". "The police have detained Shahriar Kabir from his residence in Mohakhali in the capital Dhaka on Monday midnight", said Kazi Mukul, Executive President of Ektarer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee.



The Ekattorer Ghatak-Dalal Nirmul Committee was established in January 1992 by a group of individuals to advocate for the trial of those who committed crimes against humanity during the War of Independence from Pakistan. According to the Dhaka Tribune, on August 20, Mufti Harun Izhar Chowdhury, Hefazat-e-Islam's joint secretary, filed a complaint over allegations of crimes against humanity and mass killing with the International Crimes Tribunal. These accusations were made against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 23 others in connection with a Hefazat-e-Islam rally on May 5, 2013, at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel. One of the alleged accused is Shahriar Kabir.



Shahriyar Kabir is a Bangladeshi journalist, filmmaker, human rights activist, and author of several books focusing on human rights, communism, fundamentalism, history, and the Bangladesh War of Independence. Earlier, Bangladesh police detained two senior journalists from an area near the India-Bangladesh border in northern Mymensingh. The detained journalists Shyamal Dutta and Mozammel Babuare are alleged to be close to ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.



A month ago, a student-led movement ousted Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, after weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. Sheikh Hasina fled to India on August 5 and an interim government led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.