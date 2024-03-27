Baloch Man Missing for 15 Years, Mother Appeals for Media Campaign Against 'Forced Disappearance'

Balochistan (Pakistan): The mother of Kabir Baloch, who has been missing for 15 years, urged everyone to participate in the media campaign against forced disappearance, which will be held on Wednesday. Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch posted a video message of the mother of Kabir Baloch, on social media X.

His mother emphasised that she did not receive any justice from the commission or the courts. "It has been 15 years since the enforced disappearance of my son Kabir Baloch, and I have not received justice from the commission and the courts. Be part of the media campaign on 27 March, play your role in the recovery of all missing persons including Kabir, Mushtaq and Attaullah Baloch," she said.

Earlier on Monday, Pakistani forces allegedly forcibly disappeared five people, including two Pashtun activists, from Mastung, Awaran, and Quetta districts of Balochistan, reported The Balochistan Post. According to reports, Pakistani forces raided a house and forcibly disappeared an individual identified as Ameer Hamza from Mastung.

Hamza's wife said that the forces tortured the households and looted valuables during the raid. Moreover, the Pakistani forces allegedly detained Ameer Hamza in front of his family and subsequently moved him to an undisclosed location, as reported by The Balochistan Post. Meanwhile, two cases of enforced disappearances were reported from the Awaran district of Balochistan.

In a similar development, Pakistan's intelligence agencies allegedly forcibly disappeared two activists of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) from Quetta, the capital of Balochistan. The family members of those who disappeared said that if they had committed a crime, they should be produced before the courts instead of disappearing. Reportedly, the family vowed to continue the sit-in until their demands were met.