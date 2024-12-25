ETV Bharat / international

Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Jet With 67 People On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan, 25 Survive Miraculously

A collage of screengrabs from video showing the plane crashing in Kazakhstan ( X - Formerly Twitter )

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's emergency situation ministry said 25 people had survived the crash in the west of the country.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. The country's emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.