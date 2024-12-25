Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Jet With 67 People On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan, 25 Survive Miraculously

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.
The country's emergency situation ministry said 25 people had survived the crash in the west of the country.
"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.
The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. The country's emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.
"According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," the emergency situation ministry said on Telegram.
Earlier, local health officials said 14 survivors from the crash had been hospitalised. "At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.
Multiple videos of the crash surfaced on social media shortly after the incident. In one such video, the plane is seen hovering in the sky and then crashlanding with a ball of fire.
#Azerbaijan Airlines plane coming from #Baku crashes in Aktau, #Kazakhstan pic.twitter.com/bPQer1RnUL— White Vador ➿ (@AleaJactaEs666) December 25, 2024
In another video, rescuers are seen close to the wreckage, pulling out bodies and looking for survivors. (With AFP inputs)