ETV Bharat / international

Azerbaijan Airlines Passenger Jet With 67 People On Board Crashes In Kazakhstan, 25 Survive Miraculously

A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines, the Kazakh transport ministry said.

A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines, the Kazakh transport ministry said.
A collage of screengrabs from video showing the plane crashing in Kazakhstan (X - Formerly Twitter)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 54 minutes ago

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's emergency situation ministry said 25 people had survived the crash in the west of the country.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. The country's emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.

"According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," the emergency situation ministry said on Telegram.

Earlier, local health officials said 14 survivors from the crash had been hospitalised. "At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.

Multiple videos of the crash surfaced on social media shortly after the incident. In one such video, the plane is seen hovering in the sky and then crashlanding with a ball of fire.

In another video, rescuers are seen close to the wreckage, pulling out bodies and looking for survivors. (With AFP inputs)

Astana: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet with 67 people on board flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed on Wednesday in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The country's emergency situation ministry said 25 people had survived the crash in the west of the country.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram. Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The Kazakh transport ministry said there were 62 passengers and five crew members on the plane. The country's emergency situations ministry said its personnel were putting out a fire at the site.

"According to preliminary information, there are 25 survivors of whom 22 have been hospitalised," the emergency situation ministry said on Telegram.

Earlier, local health officials said 14 survivors from the crash had been hospitalised. "At the moment, 14 survivors have been taken to the regional hospital, including five in intensive care," the health ministry's regional department said in a statement.

Multiple videos of the crash surfaced on social media shortly after the incident. In one such video, the plane is seen hovering in the sky and then crashlanding with a ball of fire.

In another video, rescuers are seen close to the wreckage, pulling out bodies and looking for survivors. (With AFP inputs)

Last Updated : 54 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AZERBAIJAN AIRLINESEMBRAER 190PLANE CRASHAZERBAIJAN AIRLINES CRASH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.