Austrian Official Says The Suspect In The Fatal Stabbing Attack Had An 'Islamic Terror Motive'

Vienna: Austrian authorities said the man accused of stabbing six passersby in broad daylight, killing a 14-year-old boy and wounding five others, was motivated by "Islamic terrorism." The suspect, a 23-year-old Syrian man, was arrested after the attack in the southern city of Villach on Saturday. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said Sunday he felt "anger about an Islamist attacker who indiscriminately stabbed innocent people here in this city."

Karner told reporters in Villach that the attacker had ties to the Islamic State group and radicalized himself online within a very short time. State governor Peter Kaiser thanked a 42-year-old man, also a Syrian working for a food delivery company, who drove toward the suspect and helped prevent the situation from getting worse. "This shows how closely terrorist evil but also human good can be united in one and the same nationality."

This marks the second deadly jihadi attack in Austria in recent years. In November 2020, a man who had previously attempted to join the Islamic State group carried out a rampage in Vienna, armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, killing four people before being fatally shot by police. Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen called the attack "horrific."

"No words can undo the suffering, the horror, the fear. My thoughts are with the family of the deceased victim and the injured," he posted on X. The Free Syrian Community of Austria issued a statement on Facebook distancing itself from the attack and expressing its deepest condolences to the victims' families. "We all had to flee Syria, our home country, because we were no longer safe there — no one left their country voluntarily. We are grateful to have found asylum and protection in Austria," the association said.

"Finally, we would like to emphasize: Anyone who causes strife and disturbs the peace of society does not represent the Syrians who have sought and received protection here," the statement concluded.

Carnival procession canceled as police gather evidence

Villach, a popular tourist destination near the borders of Italy and Slovenia, is known for its laid-back atmosphere, which blends Mediterranean and Alpine traditions. The city hosts annual carnival processions in March and an event on Saturday was canceled in the wake of the attack.

The Austrian Ministry of Interior activated a platform for witnesses to upload videos or photos related to the attack. Local authorities said a crisis response team will be available to support pupils when schools open on Monday.

Calls to strengthen migration rules

Far-right leader Herbert Kickl wrote on X that he is "appalled by the horrific act in Villach" and called for a rigorous crackdown on asylum. "At the same time, I am angry — angry at those politicians who have allowed stabbings, rapes, gang wars and other capital crimes to become the order of the day in Austria. This is a first-class failure of the system, for which a young man in Villach has now had to pay with his life," Kickl said.

"From Austria to the EU — the wrong rules are in force everywhere. Nobody is allowed to challenge them, everything is declared sacrosanct," he said, adding that his party had outlined what he viewed as necessary changes to immigration laws in its election platform. Conservative party leader Christian Stocker said on X that the attacker "must be brought to justice and be punished with the full force of the law."

"We all want to live in a safe Austria, adding that this means political measures need to be taken to avoid such acts of horror in the future," he said. The leader of the Social Democrats, Andreas Babler, said, "Crimes like this one simply should not happen in our society."