Australians Welcome Departure Of Baby Wombat Grabber

Influencer Sam Jones, who caused controversy by taking a baby wombat from its mother, flew out of Australia after facing backlash and a visa review.

File Photo: Baby Wombat Grabber (AFP)
By AFP

Published : Mar 14, 2025, 4:13 PM IST

Duisburg: An American influencer who outraged Australians by snatching a baby wombat from its apparently distressed mother flew out of the country Friday, the government said.

In a now-deleted video posted to Instagram this week, the woman can be seen picking up and running with the hissing wild animal before declaring to the camera: "I caught a baby wombat."

The marsupial's mother is seen in the nighttime images chasing her joey. The woman -- identified in Australian media as American outdoors influencer Sam Jones -- then places the wombat back on the side of the road.

"There's never been a better day to be a wombat in Australia," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said of the influencer's departure.

The minister earlier revealed that the woman's tourist visa was under review in light of the video. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the influencer for pestering the rotund burrowing marsupial.

"To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage," he told reporters Thursday. "I suggest to this so-called influencer that maybe she might try some other Australian animals. Take a baby crocodile from its mother and see how you go there."

