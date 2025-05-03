Australia Election: Anthony Albanese's Labor Party Projected To Win As Right-Leaning Opposition Leader Concedes Defeat

Sydney: Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has secured a second term in office as his Labour Party was on course to secure a majority with early results showing a sharp swing towards his center-left party, according to projections from local media.

Australia's right-leaning Liberal Party leader Peter Dutton lost the outer-suburban Brisbane parliamentary seat that he’s held for more than 20 years, in a humiliating election blow, according to a projection by national broadcaster ABC.

A challenger from the centre-left Labor Party snatched the seat from Dutton, it said, shattering the hard-nosed conservative's prime ministerial hopes in a dramatic development on election night. News of the upset sparked celebration among Prime Minister Albanese's supporters, gathered in the Labor Party's campaign headquarters in Sydney.

"Albo, Albo, Albo," they cheered, some screaming and hugging, as ABC projected victory for a Labor in Dutton's long-held Queensland seat of Dickson and the broader election.

Dutton conceded defeat in a general election Saturday, saying he had spoken to Prime Minister Albanese. "Earlier on, I called the prime minister to congratulate him on his success," Dutton said. "We did not do well enough in this campaign -- that much is obvious tonight, and I accept full responsibility for that."

The forecast was based on partial official results, which gave Labor's Ali France a commanding 59-41 percent lead on a two-candidate preferred basis with 72 percent of the ballots counted. Car drivers could be heard honking their horns in Sydney's streets as the results rolled in.

Dutton, a 54-year-old former police detective, entered parliament 24 years ago and ran defence and home affairs in previous Liberal-National Party coalition governments. Just a few months ago when his party led the opinion polls, he appeared to be in a strong position to win power. He took over as leader of the opposition three years ago from defeated former prime minister Scott Morrison.