Aung San Suu Kyi @ 80: The Enduring Symbol of Hope And Resilience in Myanmar

Hyderabad: Aung San Suu Kyi, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate who has been the beacon of hope and change for nearly two decades in Myanmar (Burma), will be celebrating her birthday on June 19th. Aung San Suu Kyi, leader of the National League for Democracy, spent more than 15 years in detention, most of it under house arrest

In 1991, Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, while still under house arrest, and hailed as "an outstanding example of the power of the powerless".

Aung San Suu Kyi Biography

Aung San Suu Kyi was born on June 19th, 1945, the daughter of Burma’s independence hero, Aung San, who was assassinated when she was only two years old. In 1960, she went to India with her mother, Daw Khin Kyi, who had been appointed Myanmar's ambassador to Delhi.

Aung San Suu Kyi was educated in Burma, India, and the United Kingdom. While studying at Oxford University, she met Michael Aris, a Tibet scholar who she married in 1972. They had two sons, Alexander and Kim.

Triumphs and Milestones of Aung San Suu Kyi

When she arrived back in Yangon in 1988, to look after her critically ill mother, Myanmar was in the midst of major political upheaval. Her arrival coincided with pro-democratic demonstrations against the then country’s dictator, Ne Win. Ms Kyi announced “the second struggle for independence” and soon became the leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD).

Inspired by the non-violent campaigns of US civil rights leader Martin Luther King and India's Mahatma Gandhi, she organised rallies and travelled around the country, calling for peaceful democratic reform and free elections.

But the demonstrations were brutally suppressed by the army, which seized power in a coup on 18 September 1988. Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest the following year.

Suu Kyi spent nearly 15 years in detention between 1989 and 2010. Her personal struggle to bring democracy to the military-ruled Myanmar (also known as Burma) - made her an international symbol of peaceful resistance in the face of oppression. The NLD leader was released from detention in 2010, and her party swept away the 2015 elections. Despite her landslide victory, the Myanmar constitution forbade her from becoming president because she has children who are foreign nationals. But Suu Kyi was widely seen as the de facto leader.

In 2020, her NLD once again won a landslide majority, getting even more votes than in the 2015 vote. The still powerful military claimed the election was fraudulent. On the day parliament was to sit for the first time, the military arrested Suu Kyi along with many other political leaders. It then declared a state of emergency, handing power to the military for a full year.

Suu Kyi was later charged with illegally importing communications equipment. Police said they found seven walkie-talkie radios in her home, which she was not authorised to possess.

Suu Kyi remains in detention, though her whereabouts are unknown. She faces 27 years in prison for convictions for crimes ranging from treason and bribery to violations of the telecommunications law, allegations she denies.

World leaders and pro-democracy activists have repeatedly called for her release.

Nobel Peace Prize

Aung San Suu Kyi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for her non-violent struggle for democracy and human rights in Myanmar. Because Aung San Suu Kyi could not attend the award ceremony in 1991, her Nobel Prize medal and diploma were accepted by her two sons. Her elder son, Alexander, gave a brief speech on his mother’s behalf.

Aung San Suu Kyi inspires many. During Myanmar’s long years of military rule, she asked those outside Myanmar to use their political freedoms to deprive the country’s military leaders of the foreign exchange that helped keep their regime afloat. “Please use your liberty to promote ours,” she opined. She calls on the Burmese people to persevere: “Free men are the oppressed who go on trying and who in the process make themselves fit to bear the responsibilities and to uphold the disciplines which will maintain a free society.”

When she was finally able to deliver her Nobel Peace Prize acceptance speech in 2012, more than twenty years later, Suu Kyi talked about the subject of kindness: ''Of the sweets of adversity, and let me say that these are not numerous, I have found the sweetest, the most precious of all, is the lesson I learnt on the value of kindness. Every kindness I received, small or big, convinced me that there could never be enough of it in our world. To be kind is to respond with sensitivity and human warmth to the hopes and needs of others. Even the briefest touch of kindness can lighten a heavy heart. Kindness can change the lives of people."

Aung San Suu Kyi is widely referred to as “Daw” Aung San Suu Kyi, Daw is a term of respect meaning “aunt.” On visits to villages and refugee camps, she is sometimes hailed as Amay Suu, or “Mother Suu.” Still, even beloved leaders face choices, sometimes very difficult ones. Many in Myanmar and the West see Aung San Suu Kyi as a saint and place their hopes in her for a future free and democratic Myanmar. But Suu Kyi would be the first to say she is no saint, just a politician.