August Third-Hottest Globally On Record, Says Climate Monitor

A roadside vendor covers himself with an umbrella to get protection from the scorching sun, in Amritsar in June 2025 | File photo ( ANI )

By AFP Published : September 9, 2025 at 9:18 AM IST 2 Min Read

Paris: Devastating wildfires and blistering heatwaves during the world's third-hottest August on record underscored the urgency of tackling climate change and preparing for its deadly consequences, the European global warming monitor said Tuesday. Southwest Europe wilted through a third summer heatwave, fires tore through Spain and Portugal, while many parts of Asia experienced above-average temperatures during a scorching month that neared record highs. The world's oceans, which help regulate Earth's climate by absorbing excess heat from the atmosphere, were also close to record high temperatures for the month. Hotter seas are linked to worsening weather extremes. August Third-Hottest Globally On Record, Says Climate Monitor (AFP) "With the world's (oceans) also remaining unusually warm, these events underline not only the urgency of reducing emissions but also the critical need to adapt to more frequent and intense climate extremes," said Samantha Burgess, strategic lead for climate at the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service. Global temperatures have been stoked ever higher by humanity's emissions of planet-heating gases, largely from fossil fuels burned on a massive scale since the industrial revolution.