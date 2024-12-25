ETV Bharat / international

Afghan Staffer At Indian Consulate In Jalalabad Injured In Attack

An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad got injured when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle on Tuesday.

By PTI

Published : 51 minutes ago

New Delhi: An Afghan national working at the Indian consulate in Jalalabad sustained injuries on Tuesday when unidentified persons opened fire at his vehicle, people familiar with the matter said. India had closed operations at the consulate around three-and-a-half years back but a number of local staffers were working at the mission.

"An incident took place today involving a local Afghan staff of the Indian Consulate in Jalalabad, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan," one of the people cited above said. "The local staff of the consulate sustained minor injuries in the incident. India had closed its Consulate in Jalalabad way back in 2020 itself," the person said.

The people said New Delhi is in touch with the Afghan authorities on the incident. India is in touch with Afghan authorities and awaiting a report on the incident, the people said. No group has taken responsibility for the attack. Reports in the Afghan media identified the Afghan staff member of the consulate as Wadood Khan.

He was reportedly working as a translator. Khan had left Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover and went to India. Khan reportedly returned to Afghanistan a few months back and rejoined the consulate, the reports said.

